Late cold spell costs Vikings upset chance at North Central

For 32 minutes on Thursday evening, the Augustana College men's basketball team was setting itself up for a huge CCIW road victory.
However, a dry spell for nearly five minutes proved costly as hosting North Central outscored the Vikings 27-12 in the final eight minutes to pull out a 71-62 victory at Gregory Arena in Naperville.
“We took a step forward defensively, but we did not play defensively at a high level and execute for 40 minutes,” said first-year Augie coach Steve Schafer after his team dropped to 0-2, 0-2 CCIW. “We had an eight-minute stretch there where they were more disciplined than us. We have to find a way to play defense for 40 minutes.”
Schafer noted that those last eight minutes were defined by one thing — North Central having its veterans step up against his youngsters. Seniors Matt Helwig (game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds), Matt Smietanski (15) and Michael Pollack (13) combined to score 23 of NCC's final 27 points.
The Vikings got stuck on 50 after they went up 50-44 on a Daniel Carr bucket with 8:09 left.
Following a North Central timeout, the Cardinals rattled off the next 13 points to take a 57-50 lead with 4:06 left.
Justin Bottorff split two free throws out of an Augie timeout and sophomore Carter Duwa scored on a layup to pull the Vikings within 57-53. However, the Cardinals regrouped to score the next six points to create enough separation and hit nine of their final 10 free throws to secure the victory.
With seven points in the final 4:06 of the contest, Bottorff matched Carr for team-high scoring honors with 16 points each. Duwa added 10 and Tyler Knuth had seven off the bench in just 13 minutes.
Carr hauled down 11 rebounds to complete his double-double.
North Central (3-0, 3-0 CCIW) found ways to get the job done. After being out-rebounded in the first half, the Cardinals toughened up and finished with a 45-36 glass advantage. NCC was also 22 of 28 from the free-throw line, where the hosts had a 12-point advantage.
Neither team warmed up the barn with its shooting. Augie hit just 37.1% (23 of 62) from the field and NCC was at a 36.2% (21 of 58) clip.
The Vikings did a terrific job on Cardinal senior standout Blaise Meredith. The returning all-conference selection was held to seven points on 1-of-7 shooting.
“He is arguably one of the best players in the conference,” Schafer said. “Our game plan was to take him out of what he wanted to do, and I thought Justin and Nate Ortiz did a really good job and Tyler Knuth, as a freshman, went in and got physical with him. They forced him to do some things he didn't want to do.”