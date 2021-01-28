Late cold spell costs Vikings upset chance at North Central

For 32 minutes on Thursday evening, the Augustana College men's basketball team was setting itself up for a huge CCIW road victory.

However, a dry spell for nearly five minutes proved costly as hosting North Central outscored the Vikings 27-12 in the final eight minutes to pull out a 71-62 victory at Gregory Arena in Naperville.

“We took a step forward defensively, but we did not play defensively at a high level and execute for 40 minutes,” said first-year Augie coach Steve Schafer after his team dropped to 0-2, 0-2 CCIW. “We had an eight-minute stretch there where they were more disciplined than us. We have to find a way to play defense for 40 minutes.”

Schafer noted that those last eight minutes were defined by one thing — North Central having its veterans step up against his youngsters. Seniors Matt Helwig (game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds), Matt Smietanski (15) and Michael Pollack (13) combined to score 23 of NCC's final 27 points.

The Vikings got stuck on 50 after they went up 50-44 on a Daniel Carr bucket with 8:09 left.

Following a North Central timeout, the Cardinals rattled off the next 13 points to take a 57-50 lead with 4:06 left.