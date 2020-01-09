Late 3 nothing new for Dosunmu

There's an innate trust in Dosunmu from his teammates and coaches to take the shots, bury opposing teams and help this program take a step for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. If his feet are planted, assistant coach Orlando Antigua tells him, why not take the shot? The Miami outcome be damned — there's confidence when the ball is in Dosunmu's hands late in the game.

“He’s got what you don’t coach," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s not afraid. He’s fearless. He’s very poised. It takes a certain type of guy to want a ball in those situations and not fear the miss.

“He’s been in those moments so often and he knows he’s going to make it more often than not and so do we."

When Dosunmu crossed Davison, his teammates knew the dagger was ready to be launched. They've seen that in practice — the move to cross his defender, the countless hours he puts in to making sure that shot goes down when the game is on the line.

“I knew it was going in already," Alan Griffin said. "We always joke, ‘Oh, I’m MJ, I’m Kobe, I’ve got ice in my veins like D’Angelo Russell.’ It was just nice to see him get that shot. Everyone knew it was going in."