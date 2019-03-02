IOWA CITY — Selection Sunday is two weeks out, and the Iowa basketball team still looks to be in a very favorable position to hear its name called.
The Hawkeyes have 21 victories, a NET ranking of 33 and remain in the upper half of a rugged Big Ten Conference despite Saturday’s 86-72 defeat to Rutgers on Senior Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Even so, you can’t fault Hawkeye enthusiasts for being apprehensive about what is transpiring with Iowa's team.
It was a horrible, no good, very bad week for Iowa. It culminated with what arguably was its worst performance of the season.
Off the court, head coach Fran McCaffery was suspended for two games following a profanity-laced tirade at an official in a hallway outside Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. He watched Saturday’s game from his office with suspended play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
On the court, Iowa hasn’t played with the same zest it did a month ago. That decisive 15-point win over Michigan seems like eons ago.
If not for Jordan Bohannon’s late-game heroics on multiple occasions — Indiana and Northwestern — along with Joe Wieskamp’s banked 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds to beat Rutgers, Iowa could be staring at 17 or 18 wins and being squarely on the NCAA bubble going into the final week of the regular season.
“We’ve got to get our mojo back, get our confidence back and play with a little bit more energy,” senior Nicholas Baer said.
The college basketball season is a five- to six-month grind. Every team experiences ups and downs. As junior Tyler Cook succinctly put it, Iowa is in the midst of a “rough patch.”
Some of the deficiencies that might have been overlooked in those comeback victories are showing up.
The 3-point shooting has been sub-par in the last five outings — a collective 30.8 percent.
Isaiah Moss was having among the best stretches of his career in early February. In the past four games, he’s 5-for-29. Wieskamp was a bright spot in Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State with five 3-pointers, but he has missed his last nine 3-point tries inside Carver.
Bohannon is 3-for-14 from the 3-point line in the last week.
“We haven’t shot the ball collectively as well as we are capable of,” assistant coach Andrew Francis said. “We’re still getting the shots that we feel we’re capable of making.
“We’ve got to keep battling through, get these guys prepared, and not lose our confidence.”
As a result, the defense has suffered. During Iowa’s win streak in mid-January, when the offense sputtered, it mustered enough stops to withstand it.
That isn’t happening now.
Ohio State scored 90 points against Iowa, 20 above its season average. Justin Ahrens, averaging 3.5 points per game, pumped in six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points. Ahrens, meanwhile, was held scoreless Saturday against Purdue.
Rutgers came into Iowa’s building and made 11 shots from beyond the arc, something it hasn’t done since playing Drexel in the second game of the year.
Among the Big Ten’s worst offensive teams, Rutgers scored almost 20 more than its season average.
Issa Thiam, who hadn’t made a 3-pointer in the last six contests, knocked in four against the Hawkeyes. Freshman Ron Harper Jr. has made eight treys in two games against Iowa. He has 18 in the other 26 games.
Have opponents figured Iowa out — run them off the 3-point line and crowd their ballhandlers? Have the off-the-court issues taken a toll? Is the Big Ten just unforgiving every night? Have the Hawkeyes simply run out of gas?
You could argue all of the above.
Iowa heard the criticism following last year’s 14-19 train wreck.
“It bit into our heart a little bit and made us work to another level, took us to another gear this summer,” Bohannon said. “We’ve done a lot of great things this season, and we can’t let (a couple games) shy away from that.”
Iowa players said all the right things afterward about how it remains connected and confident.
Still, based on other late-season struggles in the McCaffery era, it is understandable why fans are becoming uneasy.
“We just need to start winning,” Baer said. “It is kind of that vicious circle. You win because you’re playing with confidence and you play with confidence because you’re winning.
“I still feel good about this team."