MINNEAPOLIS – The seventh-ranked University of Iowa women’s basketball team found its shooting touch in the nick of time Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

The Hawkeyes overcame a third-quarter deficit and finished off Purdue with 9-of-13 shooting in the final quarter of a 69-58 victory at the Target Center.

The 69 points were the second-fewest of the season for Iowa, but enough to move the 24-6 defending tourney champs into a 4 p.m. semifinal Saturday against Maryland, a 73-58 winner over Illinois.

"They tried different defenses, tried to slow the game down because they knew we wanted to push it in transition," Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark said. "But, I think the biggest thing is that they played hard until the final buzzer."

A sluggish second quarter in which Iowa hit just 2 of 10 shots and turned the ball over six times allowed the Boilermakers to overcome a 19-10 deficit after one quarter.

"We got off to a great start in the game but in the second quarter, we just couldn’t seem to get anything going," Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder said. "Too many turnovers, we let up a few times on defense."

Boilermakers coach Katie Geralds felt her team did a good job of mixing defenses in the second quarter and keeping the ball out of Clark’s hands.

"I thought we had done a really good job of trying to keep the ball out of Clark’s hands in transition, making sure they were outletting it to someone else because she is so dynamic in transition and it makes them incredibly impossible to guard," Geralds said.

Purdue pulled within 29-25 at the half and took its first lead of the game when Cassidy Hardin buried a 3-point basket to give the Boilermakers a 34-33 lead with 6 minutes, 27 seconds to go in the third quarter.

The game was tied at 36 when Hannah Stuelke took a feed from Clark and scored on a fastbreak to push Iowa in front to stay just before the midpoint of the third quarter.

Gabbie Marshall followed with her third 3-pointer of the game and sent Iowa on its way to a 45-40 lead after three quarters.

Kate Martin drilled a 3-pointer and Clark, who scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, hit a jumper to fuel a 15-3 run over the first four-and-a-half minutes of the final quarter to put away the game.

"I thought we really responded in the second half," Clark said. "We weren’t intimidated by the box and one at all. We got some easy buckets. Gabbie really stepped up and made some huge shots. I thought Monika (Czinano) was really good inside when she got touches."

Czinano finished with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Her work included six points in the opening quarter but she only attempted four more shots after hitting the three she attempted in that first frame.

Bluder was pleased with the way the Hawkeyes worked the ball inside and out during the final 20 minutes.

"We talked at the half about getting the ball into the paint. I think every time we did that we were scoring on in-out threes or Monika was scoring," Bluder said. "We only had 10 paint points in the first half and we finished with 28 so we did a much better job of getting into the paint in the second half."

Marshall, who has connected on 17 of her last 28 3-point attempts in Iowa’s last eight games, contributed 11 points.

"There was a stretch there in the third quarter where we lost our heads a bit and they knocked down some open shots," Geralds said. "Gabbie Marshall hit some open looks. They got a couple of rim runs, which coaches never like … but I felt we were tough, too."

Jayla Smith led the Boilermakers (19-10), coming off the bench to score 16 points.