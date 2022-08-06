Latest commit keeps Hawkeyes in the family

Pryce Sandfort is keeping Hawkeye basketball in the family.

The younger brother of current Iowa basketball player Payton Sandfort announced Saturday that he will follow his brother in playing for the Hawkeyes, verbally committing to coach Fran McCaffery’s program a little over a week after making his official visit to Iowa.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing from Waukee Northwest High School in suburban Des Moines announced his decision on social media, becoming the third member Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

“All the glory to God, 110 percent Hawkeye,’’ Sandfort wrote on Twitter in announcing his college decision.

Sandfort was recruited on the premise he could play in a variety of positions for Iowa, displaying the same type of versatility that his brother Payton displayed while averaging five points and 10 minutes in the 34 games he played last season as a freshman.

He was hosted by his brother on his official visit and coaches pointed out the success the program has had with brother tandems on the team in recent seasons.

The Hawkeye roster includes Connor and Patrick McCaffery and Kris Murray, whose brother Keegan became the fourth selection in the 2022 NBA draft after earning consensus all-American honors at Iowa last season.

Pryce Sandfort chose Iowa after making official visits earlier in the summer to Nebraska and Drake.

Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a top-135 recruit nationally and the second-best in-state prospect, Sandfort also had scholarship offers from Clemson Davidson, Seton Hall and Washington State.

The offers followed a productive season on the court for Waukee Northwest, which finished 20-5 and reached the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 4A state tournament last season as a first-year program.

Sandfort averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.8 assist per game as a junior, shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.2 percent from the free-throw line.

He earned first-team all-state honors in Class 4A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.

Sandfort made his official visit on July 28-29, the same time another top prospect visited campus.

Post player JP Estrella, a teammate of incoming Hawkeye freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen last season at Brewster Academy in New England, was on campus with Sandfort and is expected to make a decision soon after concluding an official visit to Syracuse on Friday.

Sandfort joins a pair of players preparing for their senior season at Moline, 6-0 point guard Brock Harding and 6-10 power forward Owen Freeman, in Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.