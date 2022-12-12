Leathernecks look to connect with Q-C

Western Illinois women’s basketball coach J.D. Gravina sees plenty of ways the Leathernecks will benefit from hosting a basketball doubleheader in the Quad-Cities on Friday.

“I feel like it is going to be a great experience for our players to compete in a nice arena, we will always recruit the Quad-Cities area and with our campus here, we want to connect with the WIU community here," Gravina said Monday.

Basketball teams from Western Illinois will take the court at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline for the first time since 1999 when the Leathernecks host games that are the final tune-up before Monday’s start of Summit League play for both teams.

The Western Illinois women’s team will face St. Xavier at 5:30 p.m. while coach Rob Jeter’s men’s team will play Eureka College at 7:30 p.m.

First-year director of athletics Paul Bubb would like to make the basketball doubleheader an annual event in Moline.

“We would like to bring our teams to play in front of our Quad-Cities students and alumni," Bubb said. "This is a growing campus and we’re excited to give our students here a chance to come out to a game."

His vision is bringing additional Western Illinois athletics teams to the Quad-Cities to compete.

Bubb listed softball and baseball as possibilities beyond an annual basketball doubleheader.

“I think it makes sense," Bubb said. "We’ve worked with Visit Quad Cities and Scott Mullen at Vibrant Arena to put this together and I think this is just the beginning."

This year’s event came together quickly this fall.

With fall semester commencement ceremonies returning to Western Hall in Macomb this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leathernecks needed a venue to play previously-scheduled nonconference games.

“With the conference schedule starting Monday and this week being finals week, our coaches didn’t want to go more than a full week without a game and this gives their teams an opportunity to compete," Bubb said.

The Davenport Assumption High School band and a local dance team will entertain during the games as well.

“We’re looking forward to being here and whether we have 500 or 5,000 people the first year, it’s going to be a success because this is a place we want to be," Bubb said.

Gravina said playing at the Moline arena should benefit the Leathernecks when they compete in larger venues in the Summit League and is something that has been talked about for several years.

“I’ve been here 12 years now and for the past eight years we’ve talked about this. It’s taken a lot of work by a lot of people to make this go and we are excited about the potential," Gravina said. "I like getting the chance to play in an area we recruit as well. There is good high school basketball in this area."

The Leathernecks have benefited from the backcourt skills of two Quad-City area players in recent seasons.

Emily Clemens, a Muscatine graduate who holds the Summit League record for career assists, played for Gravina-coached teams and Allie Meadows, a freshman from Central DeWitt, is currently averaging around 14 minutes a game as the back-up to fifth-year senior Elizabeth Lutz.

“Allie’s off to a great start. She plays hard and with a lot of energy," Gravina said. “She’s in a great spot right now being mentored by a fifth-year senior, learning every day. We’ve got our point guard for the next three years and she shares some good traits with Emily Clemens."

Western Illinois has won three of its last four games to move to 4-6 on the season heading into the match-up with St. Xavier, an 8-6 team off to a 6-1 start in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“They like to push the tempo and so do we so it should be an entertaining game for fans to watch," Gravina said.

A Quad-City area native is among the leaders of the Western Illinois men’s team.

The Leathernecks have won their last four games to improve to 6-4 on the season, helped by 6-foot-2 senior guard Trenton Massner of Wapello.

Massner averages 15.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and leads Western Illinois in assists and steals.

The games will be the first played by the Leathernecks basketball teams in the Quad-Cities since 1999 when both teams competed in the Mid-Continent Conference postseason tourney in Moline.

The Western Illinois men's team also hosted Iowa in Moline in 1996 and 1998.