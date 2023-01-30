Leathernecks' Massner has a week to remember

When Trenton Massner was warming up for the Western Illinois basketball team last Monday night, he didn’t feel the best.

“I’m not sure what it was, just didn’t feel as good as I usually do,’’ Massner said. “I was just hoping to get through the game.’’

One history-making week later, the Leathernecks’ point guard is feeling much better.

Massner put together three performances last week that most players can only dream about.

The 6-foot-2 senior from Wapello was named Monday by CollegeInsider.com as its Lou Henson Award national player of the week, which recognizes top efforts at the mid-major level, and he received performer of the week honors in the Summit League for the second time this season.

Massner averaged 33 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three victories last week which vaulted Western Illinois into second place in the conference standings.

His work began with a record-setting effort in a 92-80 victory over North Dakota.

Massner scored a school-record 46 points in the win, hitting 16-of-21 field goals including nine of the 12 3-point shots he attempted.

“I wasn’t really getting a ton of shots in the first half, but it seemed like every shot I took I was making,’’ Massner said. “In the second half, they switched to a zone and I got in a rhythm, had a lot of good looks.’’

As shot after shot went through the net, Massner knew he was putting together a decent game but didn’t know just how good it was.

“The way the shots were falling, I didn’t want to the game to end, but I was just playing. I didn’t know that I was having a 40-point night,’’ he said. “The looks were there and as long as I was shooting a high percentage, I kept shooting. We needed baskets because they were scoring, too. We won it by 12.’’

The scoring performance was the sixth best in Summit League history, a memorable night at the onset of a memorable week.

For an encore on Thursday, Massner buried a game-winning 3-point basket with nine-tenths of a second remaining to break a tie score and give Western Illinois a 75-72 victory over South Dakota.

He finished with 23 points in that win and didn’t even have to wait 48 hours before helping the Leathernecks make more history.

Massner and his teammates overcame a 22-point deficit Saturday and it was a 3-point basket by the senior with 90 seconds remaining that forced overtime in an 81-73 victory over South Dakota State.

He scored seven of Western Illinois’ 12 points in overtime, finishing the game with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

“I’m playing the game with a lot of confidence now,’’ Massner said. “I’ve had my share of 5-for-15 games this season, too, but on those nights the coaches have told me to keep shooting, to keep being myself. They believe in me and that makes a difference.’’

That level of trust has helped Massner preserve.

When the shots haven’t been falling Massner has welcomed being close enough to his hometown to have a chance to get away for a day.

“The chance to go home and fish or hunt, just take a break, I feel like that’s important,’’ Massner said. “There are times when you need to step back. I feel like that helps me when I get back in the gym.’’

While Massner is second in the Summit League in scoring at 18.7 points per game, he leads the conference in assists as well at 5.3 per game.

The assist average is something Massner takes a lot of pride in.

“I’m playing at the point primarily for the first time since high school this year and I really feel like it’s where I’m at my best, getting everybody involved. It’s a role I really like and wanted,’’ Massner said.

“I’ve always prided myself in being a good passer and now I have a chance to show it. We have a lot of good players on our team and putting them in a good spot to score, it’s something I’ve worked hard at and enjoy.’’

Massner began his college career at Southeastern Community College and spent two seasons at Northwestern State, earning second-team all-Southland Conference recognition during the 2020-21 season.

Wanting to play closer to his hometown, Massner transferred to Western Illinois a year ago and earned second-team all-Summit League honors.

“Coming home has been great for me,’’ Massner said. “It’s given me a chance to do the things I’m doing now and play games in front of family and friends. That’s been important to me, too.’’

It all has helped Massner do what he’s been doing lately, rewriting the Western Illinois record book and helping the Leathernecks craft a memorable season.

“I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been here at Western. I knew I could play this way, have these types of games. The confidence that the coaches have in me, it’s really helping me. I’m taking shots I’ve not taken before because of the faith they’ve shown,’’ Massner said.

“It’s been a good year, but there is still a lot out there. We’re in a good spot as a team, but we need to keep working and get as much out of this season as we can.’’