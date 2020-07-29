Legendary Illini coach Henson dead at 88

"We are all better for whatever time we were privileged to spend with Coach Lou, whether it was five minutes or 50 years. He made everyone feel like a friend. I so enjoyed my time with Coach these last five years, and I will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary, Lisa, Lori, Leigh Anne, and the entire Henson family. Their family will always be part of ours."

Henson had 11 20-win seasons, winning the 1984 Big Ten championship and earning a top-five seed in the NCAA tournament in consecutive years from 1984-1990. His 423 Big Ten victories rank fifth among conference coaches all time.

With a career record of 779-419, he ranks 16th on the all-time NCAA wins list and 13th among coaches with at least 10 years in Division I.

He’s one of just 14 coaches to lead two teams to the Final Four, including the Aggies in 1970. Henson also is the only coach other than John Wooden to have two courts named after him — at Illinois and New Mexico State.

"It is a sad day for the Illinois Basketball family and Illini Nation as we mourn the passing of Lou Henson, the greatest coach in our program's proud history," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "His achievements are legendary, but what is immeasurable are the countless lives he impacted during his 21 years in Champaign and 41 years in coaching.