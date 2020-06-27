Like everyone, Hawkeyes endured a 'crazy' few months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For awhile this spring, Iowa guard Joe Toussaint was playing a lot of basketball outdoors.

With the University of Iowa campus shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was back home in New York City and going to a local park nearly every day to work on his shot and stay in shape.

Then he went back one day and the rims had all been removed from the courts.

That’s kind of the way things have gone as members of the Iowa basketball team and college athletes across the country have tried to do things to get ready for next season. It hasn't been easy to do with a deadly virus making its way around the world.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted it has been "a crazy few months" since his team’s season was abruptly ended in mid-March with the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA tournament both being canceled.

"It began with Zoom calls with our players, staying connected and then making sure they were safe, most importantly," McCaffery said Thursday in a Facebook interview. "But then they all want to stay in shape, they all want to train, they all want to work and they all went home. Can you get into a gym? Can you not get into a gym? Are you working out in your basement? Running in the streets? … It was a unique coaching experience for quite some time."