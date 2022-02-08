Lineup change designed to spark Bohannon, too

IOWA CITY — When Jordan Bohannon returned to familiar territory Sunday, it wasn’t a move designed simply to help the University of Iowa men's basketball team return to the win column.

The decision to return the senior back to the point guard position was also designed to benefit Bohannon.

"I think it goes both ways," Iowa acting head coach Billy Taylor said Tuesday. "We lost a couple games in a row and you never want to feel like it’s one guy’s fault because Joe Toussaint plays hard and contributes in so many ways."

Looking for improved offensive efficiency and better ball movement, Taylor said coaches reached the decision to move Bohannon back to the point guard role he frequently filled over the past five seasons.

"Getting Jordan back at the point pushing the basketball, maybe that will also create some space for Keegan (Murray) to get opportunities in and around the basket," Taylor said. "We’re fortunate Jordan made a couple of 3s early so the defense really had to be picked up on him."

That created openings for Murray and Patrick McCaffery to combine for 42 points as Iowa moved to 15-7 as it works toward Thursday’s 6 p.m. game at Maryland.

It also benefited Bohannon, who finished with just those six early points but felt back in his comfort zone.

"For some reason, I’ve had a hard time getting rhythm the last couple of games," Bohannon said. "Point guard is really the place where I’ve been at the last five, six years here at Iowa. When I was able to move back there, get some transition 3s and get my confidence going, I was able to play a little more like myself."

The change was supposed to take place in Iowa’s scheduled game at Ohio State last Thursday, a game that was postponed because of travel issues and weather problems.

Bohannon said coach Fran McCaffery called him a couple of days prior to that game and told him to be prepared to return to the point guard role.

"I said, ‘Great,’" Bohannon said. "I told him I just wanted to win and I was willing to do whatever it took to make that happen."

That didn’t surprise Taylor.

"Jordan has always been a team guy," Taylor said.

Bohannon and Ahron Ulis had the bulk of the backcourt minutes during the second half of Sunday’s 71-59 win over Minnesota, but Taylor pointed out that Toussaint finished with nine points and nine assists in Iowa’s earlier 80-75 win over Maryland.

He said he appreciated the positive attitude Toussaint has displayed despite dealing with the disappointment of a lineup change after 20 games.

Bohannon said teammates have been there to help him through it.

"You’ve seen him do great things already at Iowa and there’s still a lot of basketball left for him," Bohannon said. "I think he’s going to keep working like he always has."

Taylor said coaches planned to watch Tuesday and Wednesday practices before discussing who might be in the lineup against the Terrapins.

While the Sunday lineup that included Bohannon and Perkins in the backcourt as starters may or may not change, one thing will remain a constant.

Flexibility will continue to be important in the Hawkeye backcourt, something that proved beneficial in the win over Minnesota.

"Whether it’s Jordan, Ahron, Joe Toussaint or Tony Perkins, those four guards have the ability to play on or off the ball and play with different combinations of people," Taylor said.

"Whether it is Ahron Ulis at the point and Bohannon at the two, Bohannon at the one and Ulis at the two or Tony at the two or Joe T. is in with Ulis and whoever is on the ball, that flexibility makes our offense a little more dynamic. We’re not relying on one guy to be the primary ball handler or decision maker."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.