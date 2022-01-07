Local briefs: Augie women's game gets postponed

Augie women's game postponed
COVID-19 issues continue to wreak havoc on the CCIW men's and women's basketball schedules and the Augustana College women have once again been affected.
Coach Mark Beinborn's Vikings had Saturday's game scheduled against Carroll College postponed because of health and safety issues within the Carroll program. No makeup date has been set for that contest as the Vikings now have had three games postponed — two of those this week (against North Central and Carroll). The Vikings have not played since a 79-54 victory over Monmouth on Dec. 30.
Saturday's men's game between Augustana (6-6, 1-2 CCIW) and Carroll (4-9, 0-4 CCIW) at Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis., was still on as of Friday afternoon. Tip for that is slated for 4 p.m.
One other CCIW men's game — Elmhurst at North Central — scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
On the women's side, in addition to the Augie-Carroll came being off, the Elmhurst at North Central women's game was postponed.
Augie's women (6-5, 0-2 CCIW) return to action Monday in a league makeup game against North Park (9-2, 2-1 CCIW). Tip at Carver Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Murray State move to MVC official
Murray State will officially become the 11th member of the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1.
University officials announced Friday the Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference and will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference.
The MVC does not include football or rifle, so Murray State is working to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in that sport. Murray State's rifle program, which is sixth in the nation, will continue competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Murray State is the second OVC program to announce plans to join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1. Belmont announced Sept. 28 the Bruins had accepted their invitation to join the league.
Austin Peay announced Sept. 17 it was leaving the OVC on July 1 for the ASUN. Both Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State left the OVC for the ASUN earlier this year, and the OVC sued both schools in August contending each school didn't pay a $1 million exit fee.
The Ohio Valley Conference has added the University of Little Rock starting July 1 and reached a football scheduling deal with the Southland Conference starting in 2022. OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said in a statement the league is talking with universities about joining the conference.