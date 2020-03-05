Local briefs

Braves earn Arrowhead honors
Led by first-team selection Megan Teal, four members of the Black Hawk College women's basketball team, which won the program's first Arrowhead Conference title since 2003, were named Thursday to the all-conference team.
"Getting four players on the team is awesome," said second-year BHC coach Logan Frye, who was named the conference coach of the year after guiding a team that went 2-22 in his first season a year ago to a 22-10 record heading into Saturday's noon Region IV Division II District L title game against Bryant & Stratton.
Teal, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Delavan, Ill., earned first-team honors after averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
The Braves' Sydney Hannam, Margie Villaruz and Jessica Stice received second-team All-Arrowhead honors.
Hannam, a freshman from Canton, Ill., who was a first-team all-region selection, leads Black Hawk in scoring at 14.2 points per game, while Villaruz, a sophomore from Zion, Ill., averages 10.6 points and 3.3 assists, and Stice, a freshman from Rockridge, averages 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.
RI's Simmer, Geneseo's Ludwig honored
A pair of Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball standouts earned Associated Press Class 3A All-State honorable mention status this week. Rock Island senior Hannah Simmer and Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig each received multiple votes from a panel of statewide sportswriters and broadcasters. Both were also first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference selections.
Ludwig led the conference champs averaging 21.0 points in league games and 17.9 points overall for the 24-7 Maple Leafs, who were ranked ninth in the final AP poll. She also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals for the regional finalists.
Simmer, a Rocky captain, led the 23-10 regional finalist Rocks in scoring (15.1 ppg) and also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.7 assists.