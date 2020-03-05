Local briefs

Braves earn Arrowhead honors

Led by first-team selection Megan Teal, four members of the Black Hawk College women's basketball team, which won the program's first Arrowhead Conference title since 2003, were named Thursday to the all-conference team.

"Getting four players on the team is awesome," said second-year BHC coach Logan Frye, who was named the conference coach of the year after guiding a team that went 2-22 in his first season a year ago to a 22-10 record heading into Saturday's noon Region IV Division II District L title game against Bryant & Stratton.

Teal, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Delavan, Ill., earned first-team honors after averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The Braves' Sydney Hannam, Margie Villaruz and Jessica Stice received second-team All-Arrowhead honors.

Hannam, a freshman from Canton, Ill., who was a first-team all-region selection, leads Black Hawk in scoring at 14.2 points per game, while Villaruz, a sophomore from Zion, Ill., averages 10.6 points and 3.3 assists, and Stice, a freshman from Rockridge, averages 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

RI's Simmer, Geneseo's Ludwig honored