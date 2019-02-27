BHC's Pauley, Hunt snare Region IV honors
A pair of sophomore Black Hawk College basketball players — Jacob Pauley on the men's side and Rebecca Hunt from the women's team — earned NJCAA Division II All-Region IV honors as voted by the region coaches. They were named to their respective 10-player honor squads.
Geneseo prep standout Pauley, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, averaged 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the 10-18 Braves.
Hunt, a former Davenport West prep, averaged 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the 2-21 Braves.