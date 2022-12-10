Local college basketball: Augie stumbles at North Park

Men's basketball

North Park 70, Augustana 59: Hosting North Park held off a threat from the Augustana College men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon to hand the visiting Vikings a CCIW setback, its second tough loss of the week.

Aiugie (2-7, 1-2 CCIW) held a lead early in the second half and trailed just 48-47 with 9:10 left in regulation when Matt Hawkins hit a bucket. NPU (7-1, 3-0 CCIW) stretched the lead to eight, but Augie battled back within 57-53 with 4:29 left on a Nic Giliberto score.

“We just ran out of gas down the stretch,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee, whose club was outscored 13-6 in that final four minutes

Dan Carr led Augie with 25 points and 17 rebounds, but he was the only Augie player to score in double figures. Hawkins finished with nine and Colton Gillingham added seven.

A big issue in the game was Augie turning the ball over 24 times.

“You’re not going to win when you turn it over 24 times,” Jessee said. “They picked us up full-court for the whole game and really got into us in the half-court. The majority of those were forced.”

Augie finished with just 50 shot attempts (21 of 50, 42%) while NPU was 27 of 66 (41% from the field). Augie finished with a 39-33 rebounding edge.

Kolden Vanlandingham led NP with a game-high 30 points. Shamar Punphrey and Jalen Boyd added 12 each and Jordan Boyd 10 as those four starters combined for all but six points.

Women's basketball

St. Ambrose 69, Bellevue 64: Jaynee Prestegaard capped off a 9-for-9 performance from the field with a lay-up with 10 seconds remaining to help the Fighting Bees hold on for a nonconference win Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.

Prestegaard finished with 24 points as St. Ambrose (6-4) won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Before Bellevue rallied in the final quarter, the Fighting Bees benefited from a quick start.

A 3-point basket by Caroline Cool left St. Ambrose in front 17-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, a margin that grew to 15 points midway through the second quarter.

The Fighting Bees led 34-25 at the half and 47-40 through three quarters before the Bruins made a late push.

Bellevue cut the St. Ambrose advantage to 64-62 on a basket by Faith Ross with 54 seconds to play and was within 67-64 following a jumper by Asha Scott with :14 to go before Prestegaard scored down low on the ensuing possession.

Freshman Abby Wolter contributed 18 points and senior Mel Stewart finished nine points and nine rebounds for St. Ambrose. Ross led Bellevue (6-6) with a 15-point game.

Augustana 66, North Park 57: In a game that featured a dozen lead changes, Augustana had the most left in the tank late to prevail in a road CCIW contest Saturday afternoon.

Gabbi Loiz poured in 19 points, one off her season high, and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Vikings (7-3, 2-1 CCIW). Presley Case had 13 points while Macy Beinborn chipped in 12 and Matayia Tellis scored 11 points and generated five steals.

Augustana held Esther Miller, the league's third-leading scorer, to four points in 31 minutes. The Vikings trailed by four at halftime, but outscored the home team by seven in the third period to take a lead into the final 10 minutes.

North Park regained the lead early in the fourth before an 11-2 surge from Augustana gave them the lead for good. The Vikings travel to Carthage next Saturday afternoon to conclude a three-game road swing.