Long-time assistant will fill in for McCaffery

IOWA CITY — When Billy Taylor filled in for Fran McCaffery on the Iowa basketball coach’s weekly radio show Tuesday, the Hawkeye assistant joked it seemed like McCaffery had been recruiting him for one thing or another his entire life.

Sunday, he will fill in for his boss as Iowa’s acting head coach when Minnesota visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa announced Friday that McCaffery had entered health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID on Friday morning.

The Hawkeyes’ 12th-year coach missed practice Friday, canceled his weekly news conference scheduled for later in the day and will miss Saturday’s practice prior to Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. game.

Taylor, who had scouting responsibilities for the Golden Gophers, was named to fill in for McCaffery as the Hawkeyes work to get back on track following a rough couple of weeks.

Iowa had lost three of its last four games before having Thursday’s game at Ohio State postponed because of weather issues in Ohio one day after mechanical issues with an airplane canceled the Hawkeyes’ scheduled flight to Columbus.

McCaffery said earlier this season that everyone in program had been vaccinated for the COVID-19 and had received booster shots as they became available.

“They were all in,’’ McCaffery said at that time. “Nobody questioned it and luckily, we were in a position to provide it in a way that was relatively early.’’

McCaffery said he felt fortunate that the Hawkeyes had dealt with only minor disruptions because of the coronavirus, praising the “good decisions’’ made by his players over the past year.

“We’re trying to be intelligent with how we live our lives and stay committed to one another,’’ McCaffery said.

In his absence, McCaffery will place his program in the hands of an assistant whose relationship dates to when Taylor competed on West Aurora teams in suburban Chicago coached by legendary Illinois prep coach Gordie Kerkman.

Taylor was recruited to play for Notre Dame by Digger Phelps, lettering there four seasons while playing for a coaching staff that included McCaffery.

His resume includes time as the head coach at Ball State, Lehigh and Belmont Abbey, but he has also worked as a part of staffs with McCaffery on four occasions.

Both were part of John MacLeod’s staff at Notre Dame during the 1998-99 season before Taylor spent three seasons as an assistant on McCaffery’s staff at North Carolina-Greensboro from 1999-2002.

Taylor went on to spend 11 years as a head coach, five years at Lehigh and six at Ball State before he was hired by McCaffery in 2014 to work as Iowa’s director of basketball operations.

He held that role until 2016 before coaching the program at Belmont Abbey prior to returning to the Hawkeyes as an assistant coach in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.