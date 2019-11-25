Loss of Nunge further dilutes Iowa's depth

Not Natambwe. He was denied.

“Nobody’s respected the NCAA more than me through my whole career,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “I respect that everybody has a job to do, but this was just puzzling because it’s so inconsistent … I think there just needs to be a more clear process.’’

There has been speculation that UNLV lobbied hard to have Natambwe’s application rejected. Beard served as the Running Rebels’ coach for two weeks back in 2016, then left abruptly to take the Texas Tech job. UNLV officials reportedly are still steamed about that turn of events.

Beard isn’t the only coach who is baffled and angered by the NCAA’s decision process.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was so distraught that Marquette transfer Joey Hauser was denied immediate eligibility with the Spartans that he stepped down from the board of directors of the National Association of Basketball Coaches last week.

Over-signing: You may have noticed that Iowa signed five players to national letters of intent last week even though the Hawkeyes don’t yet have that many scholarships open.

It’s the way programs need to operate in this era of rampant transfers and players turning pro before their eligibility is exhausted.