Loss of Nunge further dilutes Iowa's depth

IOWA CITY — From the way Jack Nunge’s leg bent awkwardly as he crashed to the floor, the suspicion was that the news Monday wasn’t going to be good.
It wasn’t.
An MRI confirmed that Nunge suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late in the first half of Iowa’s 85-59 victory over Cal Poly on Sunday. The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward is out for the year.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery described it as “an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season.’’
Nunge started 14 games for the Hawkeyes in 2017-18 but took a redshirt last season to build up his body and fine-tune his skills. After a slow start this season, he had come on strong and was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
His teammates spoke hopefully following Sunday’s game and said they were praying for Nunge, but you got the feeling they knew the news was going to be bad.
With Nunge out, senior Ryan Kriener and redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl will be called upon to see much more action. One will slide into the starting lineup and both will see a spike in their minutes.
“It’s something that’s been going on here for a long time, kind of a next-man-up mentality …’’ Kriener said after Sunday’s game. “But you never want to see your brother go down hurt.’’
The 6-10 Kriener has been solid and his statistical numbers in the first five games — 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 76.5 field goal percentage — actually are better than Nunge’s.
The 6-9 Pemsl, who also sat out last season, has come on in the past two games and has drawn praise from McCaffery for the way he has bounced back from a suspension to start the season.
“He really understands how to come off the bench and impact a game,’’ McCaffery said. “The one stretch he was in there (Sunday) with some of the younger guys and he was a force inside, on the glass. He’s a terrific passer … And tonight he got some opportunities to go score, which is what we need him to do as well.’’
Still, this is a big hit at a point when the Hawkeyes’ schedule is about to get much tougher. Their next seven games are against teams that won 20 or more games last season.
It further dilutes the depth of what was once thought to be a deep team. There is uncertainty over the availability of senior Jordan Bohannon and freshman Patrick McCaffery, neither of whom suited up for Sunday’s game because of much-publicized, lingering health issues.
If those two are unable to return to full-time duty this season, the Hawkeyes would be left with only nine healthy scholarship players, including Joe Toussaint, Bakari Evelyn and Riley Till.
Kofi over Luka: For the second consecutive week, Luka Garza’s numbers weren’t quite enough to earn him Big Ten player of the week honors.
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn was named both the player of the week and the freshman of the week Monday after averaging 17.7 points and 14.7 rebounds in three Illini victories last week.
Garza averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in two games. Through five games, he leads the Big Ten in scoring (22.2), is second in offensive rebounds (3.8) and double-doubles (3) and is third in rebounding (10.2) and 3-point percentage (58.3).
Tech turned down: You just never know which way the NCAA is going to jump in these decisions on whether or not transfers are immediately eligible to play at a new school. The decisions seem to be totally arbitrary and often illogical.
The Hawkeyes’ next opponent found that out last week. Texas Tech was hoping to have 6-9 sophomore Joel Natambwe available to play this season but the NCAA ruled last week that the former UNLV player had to sit out a year after transferring.
Natambwe, who averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for UNLV last season, seemed to have a solid case. UNLV had fired Marvin Menzies, the coach who recruited him.
Four other players who left UNLV were granted waivers to play immediately at other schools. Three players who left Texas Tech to go elsewhere also received waivers.
Not Natambwe. He was denied.
“Nobody’s respected the NCAA more than me through my whole career,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “I respect that everybody has a job to do, but this was just puzzling because it’s so inconsistent … I think there just needs to be a more clear process.’’
There has been speculation that UNLV lobbied hard to have Natambwe’s application rejected. Beard served as the Running Rebels’ coach for two weeks back in 2016, then left abruptly to take the Texas Tech job. UNLV officials reportedly are still steamed about that turn of events.
Beard isn’t the only coach who is baffled and angered by the NCAA’s decision process.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was so distraught that Marquette transfer Joey Hauser was denied immediate eligibility with the Spartans that he stepped down from the board of directors of the National Association of Basketball Coaches last week.
Over-signing: You may have noticed that Iowa signed five players to national letters of intent last week even though the Hawkeyes don’t yet have that many scholarships open.
It’s the way programs need to operate in this era of rampant transfers and players turning pro before their eligibility is exhausted.
“You don’t know in any given year if guys are going to go pro or it guys are going to put their names in the transfer portal,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s becoming easier and easier to get a waiver. Guys want to play and they want to play right away. So you just try to get character guys who buy into what we want to do, that love this institution and want to be here. If you treat them the way they want to be treated, they’ll stay.’’
McCaffery admitted that there are some programs that have based much of their recruiting on transfers rather than high school kids.
“There’s sort of a free agent market out there in the spring,’’ he said. “A lot of my colleagues don’t even worry about the early signing period. They just kind of wait to see who’s leaving, what kind of spots are open, see who’s available as a transfer, see if they can get an immediate eligible transfer.’’