Loyola defense jams UNI

UNI coach Ben Jacobson identified spacing, lack of pass fakes and lack of patience for cuts on offense as part of the mix that slowed the Panthers down. A veteran Loyola team that is consistently one of the league’s stingiest on defense was also part of the equation.

“Loyola is good,” Jacobson said. “They’re good at both ends. Their defense has an ability to get into a rhythm and really shut you down. They got into that midway through that second half.”

Among the difference-makers for Loyola was 6-foot-6 guard Tate Hall. He recorded a pair of steals and used his length to contest shots, while also clicking on offense.

The senior jump-started his scoring by getting to the free throw line and later finishing multiple looks off drives and a post move inside. Hall added a pair of a 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.

The paint hosted much of this battle over the first half. Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig renewed his rivalry with Austin Phyfe in a showdown of left-handed first team all-conference centers.