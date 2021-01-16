Loyola defense jams UNI

CHICAGO — Chicago traffic can be unpredictable.
One moment you see an opening and begin the cruise. The next, you’re stuck in a traffic jam.
Such was the case for Northern Iowa’s basketball team Saturday night at Loyola’s Gentile Arena.
UNI found separation near the end of the first half and early into the second before Loyola forced the Panthers to hit the brakes.
Separate Panther droughts of four and five minutes allowed Loyola to secure a dominant 72-57 victory, with the result looking like an outlier in a series that had two overtimes games last season and a pair of one-point contests the year before.
Still, it was a tight one-point contest with 10 minutes remaining.
Loyola (9-3, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference) shot just 2-13 from 3-point range in the first half as UNI (3-9, 2-5) often sent help inside. The Ramblers then used their defense to spark a second-half surge.
Loyola finished with a 30-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
“I think it turned up a little bit,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said, addressing his team's defensive effort. “We can’t always have it turned up when shots aren’t falling. … It did really create some offense.”
UNI coach Ben Jacobson identified spacing, lack of pass fakes and lack of patience for cuts on offense as part of the mix that slowed the Panthers down. A veteran Loyola team that is consistently one of the league’s stingiest on defense was also part of the equation.
“Loyola is good,” Jacobson said. “They’re good at both ends. Their defense has an ability to get into a rhythm and really shut you down. They got into that midway through that second half.”
Among the difference-makers for Loyola was 6-foot-6 guard Tate Hall. He recorded a pair of steals and used his length to contest shots, while also clicking on offense.
The senior jump-started his scoring by getting to the free throw line and later finishing multiple looks off drives and a post move inside. Hall added a pair of a 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.
The paint hosted much of this battle over the first half. Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig renewed his rivalry with Austin Phyfe in a showdown of left-handed first team all-conference centers.
Phyfe was brilliant, completing a double-double early in a second half that he opened with a 3-pointer. The UNI big man finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks. Krutwig was held to eight points and two rebounds as the Panthers' half-court defense was strong over the first 20 minutes.
“Loyola is one of the best offensive teams in the league, when you look at how well they run their stuff and the guys they have on the team,” Phyfe said. “Being able to hold them under 30 in the first half was a big accomplishment. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t doing that on the defensive end.”
Beyond Phyfe’s big game, point guard Bowen Born and Carter each finished with 10 points. UNI made just five of its last 21 field goal attempts while turnovers ended up fueling Loyola’s offense that shot 58.6% over the final 20 minutes.
“In the second half the turnovers got us and it started with some ball toughness,” Jacobson said. “We had a couple plays where we simply weren’t strong enough with the basketball and that started the momentum for Loyola.”
Women's basketball
Missouri State 64, Northern Iowa 60: The Panthers dominated the No. 25 Lady Bears down the stretch of Saturday's second half of the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference series.
Unfortunately for Northern Iowa, the hole they had dug themselves was a bit to large.
Northern Iowa (6-7, 3-3) used an 11-0 run to trim a 15-point second half deficit to four against Missouri State (6-2, 2-0) but could never get closer than three late as the Lady Bears completed the sweep.
Kam Finley led the Panthers with 21 points and North Scott graduate Karli Rucker scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Brice Calip led Missouri State with 17 points.