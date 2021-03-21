Loyola stuns top-seeded Illinois in second round

Loyola used most of the shot clock in every possession and shot 51% to reduce the transition opportunities for Illinois. Loyola leads all Division I teams in scoring defense and held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season.

“We tried everything in the bag,” Underwood said. “Everything that’s made us one of the most efficient offensive teams, today just for whatever reason didn’t work.”

Loyola (26-4) always figured to be more dangerous than its No. 8 seed suggested. The Ramblers are ranked in the top 10 in college basketball stat guru Ken Pomeroy’s overall national team rankings and reached the Final Four in 2018.

“We just executed, played our game and controlled the game from the start,” Loyola's Cameron Krutwig said. “Nobody was really doing anything out of body or out of mind. We just stuck to the game plan.”

Loyola lost by 14 points to Wisconsin, which fell twice to Illinois in the regular season. Loyola still won this game decisively because Illinois didn’t get enough from some key players.

Trent Frazier, who was averaging 10.4 points this season, had just two points and shot 1 of 10. Dosunmu scored nine points and had six of Illinois’ 17 turnovers.