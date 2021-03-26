Loyola threw a punch and landed it

The Fighting Illini men's basketball program appeared to have their filet mignon all ready to be eaten.
But what they may not have realized is that teams in the NCAA Tournament do not care if you have first and second-team All Americans on your roster or are winners of 13 of the last 14 games. They aren't intimated by the fact you had the most conference wins in the Big Ten conference and added a Big Ten Tournament title for good measure.
The Loyola Ramblers had a different plan for Illinois; from the tip of the game to the end, Loyola punched Illinois high, low and, eventually, went for the knockout and got it.
Illinois has one of the best offensive schemes in all of college basketball; it has multiple options that give every player on the court the ability to score.
Sunday, the Ramblers took away every one of those options.
Illinois was second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 78.6 points per game. Loyola held them to 58, with most coming from sophomore All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who scored 21.
Every set that Illinois tried to run, every attempt to stop the bleeding, Loyola had an answer.
The team tried to go backdoor to junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, only to have it stolen. They tried to post Cockburn and get their go-to high low action — stolen. They tried the dribble-weave which stalled. They took away Dosunmu's ability to get to the rim in the half-court.
This all happened in the first several minutes of the game; it set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
Please understand this regardless of which college team you support: The gap is closing. The days of teams like Loyola, Abilene Christian, Oral Roberts or North Texas getting blown out in the first round are done. The NCAA wanted parity in college athletics, and its wish has been granted.
Even with that being said, Illinois, on paper, had more talent than Loyola. It appeared that Illinois felt it could roll the ball out there, and the Ramblers would run and hide.
Duncan Reid is a high school hall of fame coach in Illinois. I was lucky enough to play for him and learn the game and his philosophy.
When teams pressed us, it was not about getting the ball inbounds. It was about making teams pay for pressing. If a team ran a certain type of man or zone, you better have three ways or more of attacking it. You always had to be prepared if teams tried to take away your number one, two, or three scoring options.
But even with that, sometimes it is time to tip your hat to the other team. Loyola played the perfect game, and Illinois had one of its worst outings of the year. Several times it seemed as though Illinois was just fatigued.
They performed all year, played multiple road games to finish the season, and won them all. The season was a success, but losing stings, especially since this was the year when Illinois became relevant again.