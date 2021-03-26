Loyola threw a punch and landed it

This all happened in the first several minutes of the game; it set the tone for the remainder of the contest.

Please understand this regardless of which college team you support: The gap is closing. The days of teams like Loyola, Abilene Christian, Oral Roberts or North Texas getting blown out in the first round are done. The NCAA wanted parity in college athletics, and its wish has been granted.

Even with that being said, Illinois, on paper, had more talent than Loyola. It appeared that Illinois felt it could roll the ball out there, and the Ramblers would run and hide.

Duncan Reid is a high school hall of fame coach in Illinois. I was lucky enough to play for him and learn the game and his philosophy.

When teams pressed us, it was not about getting the ball inbounds. It was about making teams pay for pressing. If a team ran a certain type of man or zone, you better have three ways or more of attacking it. You always had to be prepared if teams tried to take away your number one, two, or three scoring options.

But even with that, sometimes it is time to tip your hat to the other team. Loyola played the perfect game, and Illinois had one of its worst outings of the year. Several times it seemed as though Illinois was just fatigued.