Maroons' Thompson remembered as a team-first coach

From the leading scorer to the deepest reserve, players on Herb Thompson-coached basketball teams at Moline High School knew they shared in the team’s success.

Thompson, who died Friday at the age of 91, is remembered for more than a hall-of-fame coaching career and earning most valuable players on the basketball team at the University of Iowa as a senior in 1953.

“He made certain we knew that we all mattered. He made sure of that, treated everybody the same,’’ said Don Deleu, who played on Maroons’ teams during the 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons.

Jim Hallstrom, the leading scorer on Moline’s 1975-76 team, appreciated the even-keel approach Thompson had as he worked with his team.

“He was a good coach to play for,’’ Hallstrom said. “When he had a message to get across, he got it across but he wasn’t a coach who yelled a lot. He had a very even temperament, a great demeanor.’’

That translated into teams that had success.

A native of Forest City, Iowa, Thompson was an all-state player on the basketball court in high school and went on to become a team captain at Iowa, where he was regarded as the top defender on coach Bucky O’Connor’s team and was the second-leading scorer as a senior in 1953, averaging 13.5 points.

Thompson coached Iowa high school programs at Waverly and Mason City to state tournament berths before becoming the head coach at Moline in 1964.

He coached the Maroons to a 218-112 record over 13 seasons, reaching the Elite Eight in Illinois state tournament play in 1965 and 1973.

Moline won two additional sectional titles and two other regional championships during his tenure.

The Maroons won Mississippi Valley Conference titles in 1965 and 1966, Quad-City Metro Conference crowns in 1965, 1967, 1968, 1971 and 1973 and Western Big 6 championships in 1971 and 1972.

Thompson’s Maroons had a flair for being at their best in the biggest moments, defeating top-ranked teams from Galesburg in 1968, Lockport Central in 1973 and Chicago Bloom in 1974.

“Coach always had his teams ready to go,’’ Deleu said, adding that Thompson and his long-time assistant, Bill Baltzell, were “perfect together. They were a great team as coaches.’’

In the 1982 publication Quad-City Sports Greats, Thompson explained that he believed preparation was the best part of coaching.

“I enjoy practices as much as games,’’ Thompson said. “You work hard to prepare yourselves and the results take care of themselves.’’

Deleu played for the Maroons at a time when Thompson’s son, future Iowa basketball standout and assistant coach Scott Thompson, was playing for the Maroons.

He recalls Thompson treating his son no differently than any other player on the team.

“Scott was a tremendous player and it would have been easy for his father to treat him differently than the rest of the game, but that wasn’t the way coach Thompson worked,’’ Deleu said.

“Even before then when Scott was playing in junior high, Herb would make sure he was out watching all of the junior high teams and not just the team his son was part of. That’s the kind of coach he was.’’

Thompson left coaching in 1977 and teaching history and physical education at Moline for 14 years, he spent the rest of his professional career as a realtor.

Hallstrom recalls talking with Thompson after he had moved on from coaching.

“I would see him at the ‘Y’ in Moline and we would walk and talk. I really got to know him as the great man he was,’’ Hallstrom said. “We’d talk basketball and Hawkeyes and whatever else was going on. We had some good talks.’’

Thompson was recognized by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, named to its basketball hall of fame as a player, and by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association to its hall of fame as a coach.

Services for Thompson are scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline, with a visitation set for Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Horizon Room at the Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Point, 701 12th Street, Moline.