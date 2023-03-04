MINNEAPOLIS — A little target practice at the Target Center vaulted the Iowa women’s basketball team into Sunday’s Big Ten tournament championship game.

Gabbie Marshall drilled seven of the Hawkeyes’ season-high 15 3-point baskets Saturday to lead the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes to an 89-84 victory over fifth-ranked Maryland in a semifinal match-up.

The senior from Cincinnati teamed with Caitlin Clark and McKenna Warnock to account for all of Iowa’s scoring from behind the arc but it was Marshall’s final 3-point basket that put Iowa ahead to stay.

Marshall broke a 79-79 deadlock with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining in the game when she knocked down a second-chance 3-point shot from the right wing off of a feed from Warnock, who had rebounded a Clark miss following an inbounds pass with 5 seconds left on the shot clock.

“We ran a play on the sideline and I had to get it up," Clark said. “It went in and out, then McKenna gets a huge (offensive) board. Gabbie, standing there all alone hits the three. Shout out to McKenna because who knows, if we don’t get that board, they might go down and score."

Marshall has hit 24-of-41 3-point attempts in the Hawkeyes’ last nine games, shaking off a slow start to the season from 3-point range.

“When you struggle like I did in the beginning, just knowing the confidence my coaches and teammates have in me I knew I had to start making shots to open things up," Marshall said. “I’m happy I can do that for the team right now."

So is coach Lisa Bluder.

“Gabbie, she works at it. She was really pretty down at the beginning of the year," Bluder said. “We just kept trying to get her going and the last nine games, 58 percent."

The basket fueled a difference-making run of six straight points by Iowa, which used a basket by Monika Czinano and a free throw by Clark to open an 85-79 lead with 45 seconds remaining.

The Terrapins did cut the Hawkeye lead to 85-84 on a 3-pointer by Lavender Briggs with :25 to play, but Warnock knocked down four free throws in the final 22 seconds to send the Hawkeyes into the Big Ten tourney title game for the fourth time in five years.

In Sunday’s 4 p.m. championship, Iowa will face fourth-seeded Ohio State. The Buckeyes overcame a 24-point deficit in the second quarter to beat top-seeded Indiana 79-75 in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Hawkeyes won the only regular-season meeting between the teams, an 83-72 victory at Ohio State on Jan. 23.

“Ohio State had an incredible press they threw at Indiana today. We haven’t seen much of that lately, so we’ll need to be ready for it," Bluder said.

Clark, who hit five 3-point baskets, led a balanced Hawkeye attack which saw all five starters finish in double figures.

The junior guard finished with 22 points, while Marshall and Warnock each had 21. Czinano scored 15 and Kate Martin contributed 10 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Bluder said 40 shots from 3-point range isn’t ideal for Iowa, but she was pleased with the 28 paint points Iowa collected to counter the Terrapins 20-of-24 game from the free throw line.

“I love that were able to get that balance," she said.

Maryland held its only lead at 2-0 but trailed by 12 points four minutes later as Iowa hit 10-of-15 shots in the opening quarter to build a lead with reached 21-9 on a Czinano jumper with 4:42 to go in the first quarter.

The Terrapins (25-6) trailed 26-18 after one quarter and were down 47-42 at halftime but missed an opportunity to take a lead in the third quarter when Shyanne Sellers missed a lay-in as the Hawkeyes clung to a 52-51 advantage with just under four minutes into the third quarter.

Clark drilled a 3-pointer in transition and dished out an assist to Warnock for a fast break lay-in on Iowa’s next two possessions as the Hawkeyes regained a 57-51 lead midway through the quarter.

Maryland pulled within two points on five other occasions before tying the game at 79-79 on a lay-in by Faith Masonius with 2:19 remaining.

"It's unfortunate that any team had to lose this game. It was just one of those games that it felt like we couldn't get over the hump," Terrapins coach Brenda Frese said. "Every time we'd close the gap, be a possession away, they'd get an 'O' board to a great shot."

Maryland was led by Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, who each finished with 21 points.

Iowa (25-6) earned its win in front of a partisan crowd of 9,375, the second largest for a session in Big Ten women’s tournament history.

“This is Carver North," Bluder said. “It’s been incredible."