IOWA CITY — Gabbie Marshall has kept at least one New Year’s resolution.

The Hawkeye senior spent the holiday break working to rediscover her shooting touch and it is making a difference as the third-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team prepares to begin NCAA tournament play.

Marshall enters the postseason averaging just 5.8 points per game but the impact of the Hawkeyes’ defensive leader has grown.

Over the Hawkeyes’ last 10 games, she has averaged just under nine points per game and has become a can’t miss option from 3-point range.

While continuing to take on the challenge of defending the opponent’s top perimeter offensive threat, Marshall is burying shots from right and left from behind the arc.

After shooting 23.7-percent from 3-point range during Iowa’s first 22 games of the season, hitting 19-of-80 attempts, Marshall has hit 61.4 percent of her tries from three in the Hawkeyes most recent 10 games.

As Iowa works toward Friday’s 3 p.m. NCAA tourney opener against Southeastern Louisiana, she has connected on 27 of her last 44 3-point attempts.

“That’s the type of shooter she is," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ve seen that throughout her career. She’s an excellent shooter."

That made the slow start to the season that much more perplexing.

“I really hadn’t changed anything. I was working as hard as I always have and I wasn’t doing anything different with my shot. They just weren’t falling," Marshall said.

She studied tape and couldn’t see anything different. Coaches did the same with the same result.

So, Marshall dealt with it all the only way she knew how.

Marshall headed to the practice gym.

And she shot.

Then she shot some more.

Marshall essentially spent as much time as she could over a four-day stretch during the holiday break in the gym.

“I focused on nothing but fundamentals, went back to the basics," Marshall said. “That’s when the turnaround started for me."

With repetition and time, the shots began to fall again for the Hawkeye senior who has already announced plans to return to Iowa for a fifth season next year.

“Over time, the confidence started to come back and from one day to the next, things started to improve," Marshall said.

Support from her family, teammates and coaches made a difference.

“They never lost faith in me and that really helped," Marshall said. “They remained confident in me and my abilities. It really helped."

The success in the practice gym eventually carried over to the court during games.

Marshall has scored in double figures in three of the Hawkeyes’ last five games and has averaged 12.8 points in those games, including against top-10 Maryland and Indiana teams during the final week of the regular season and in Iowa’s three-game run to the Big Ten tourney title.

That included a season-high 21-point effort in a semifinal rematch with the Terrapins.

After helping the Hawkeyes cut down the nets as conference tournament champions in Minneapolis and before Iowa was awarded a second seed for its NCAA regional on Sunday, Marshall joined her teammates in taking a couple of days off.

She then welcomed a quick return to the gym.

“The way things have been going lately, I just wanted to keep playing games," Marshall said. “But, a little rest was probably good and I’m looking forward to the tournament and seeing what we can do."