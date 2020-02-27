Martin standing tall for Vikings

Micah Martin knows his college basketball days are numbered.
The Augustana senior center, though, is hoping to prolong that inevitability as long as possible as he and his Vikings head into this weekend's CCIW Tournament in Naperville as the No. 2 seed and potentially needing a title to secure a coveted NCAA Tournament berth.
Martin is well versed in overcoming odds and obstacles to reach his goals. He already proved that earlier this week when he was voted by league coaches as an All-CCIW first-team member.
“It was a really important goal for me,” said the former Iowa City High prep. “I made honorable mention last year and made a lot of progress and I just really wanted … more so than just to get the award, just to see that people recognized that I have improved.”
At 6-foot-11, it is pretty hard to miss Martin when he is near a basketball court. An imposing physical presence, Martin stepped up his game this season and turned into a force on both ends of the court that was impossible for foes to overlook.
Whenever his Vikings career does end, he will have left an indelible mark on the program. He leads the team this season in field goal percentage (61%, 114-of-187) and blocked shots (55) as well as being the career leader in both categories — 61.2% and 210 blocks. He is tied with Bill Rapier for 13th in program history with 534 rebounds.
“I definitely take more pride in my defense,” said Martin. “Since high school, when I was first starting out to play, I realized I was a lot better of a shot blocker than I was going to be at finishing on the inside.”
This season, those attributes have been equally important for the 18-7 Vikings who have been ranked nationally but sit just outside both the d3hoops Top 25 (at No. 30) and the Central Region rankings that determine postseason tourney berths.
His progress, though, in all aspects of the game, has been tremendous, and that has set the bar fairly high for what appears to be a bright future in the game.
Even with his collegiate career dwindling, the 22-year-old is not yet affording himself a look ahead at seeking out an opportunity to play professionally after his spring graduation with a communications degree.
Veteran Vikings coach Grey Giovanine feels as if the dominating inside force is ready for the next step in his progression.
“He had the exact trend line you would want for a player; he got a little bit better every year,” said Giovanine. “You look at Micah and he has just scratched the surface. He is the type of guy who is going to reach his potential when he is 24-, 25-, 26-years old.”
And that prospect has Martin excited about his future.
“There's not a whole plan in place yet," said Martin of his potential overseas career. "I just want to focus on the rest of this season and see where that takes me and revel in that as long as I can. But I would love to continue playing if I can."
The goal, though, is to keep this season alive. While the Vikings had their historic string of five straight CCIW titles snapped with a runner-up finish, the team is eyeing a lengthy postseason run — if they can get into the NCAA Tourney.
“I think we have a lot of grit right now, and I think no one wants this to be the last stretch here,” said Martin. “We all want/expect eight more games to play. I think we've really come into our own here both defensively and offensively. We do the stuff we're doing right now, I see us doing pretty good.”
He hopes to be in the center of that run and build on his career-best averages. Despite constant double- and triple-teams in the post, he is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, reflecting the progress he has made and the pride he takes in that.
“Just all the effort and time you put in, you expect to see yourself get better by the end,” said Martin, admitting he still has room to improve. “I have a lot of high expectations for myself, so seeing myself improve the way I have has been really good.”
He was a dominant presence from the get-go his freshman season when he blocked 60 shots. However, his offense lagged as he averaged just 5.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
He knew that needed to be a point of emphasis in his progress.
“Just being responsible with the catches. I know freshman year, I just couldn't catch the ball to save my life,” said Martin with a grin. “Being a reliable resource on the inside and knowing that my teammates can count on me when it comes down to it was important for me.”
Giovanine was ecstatic with the progress the big man made over the years as he has grown into his body.
“He didn't have a lot of confidence and was just raw as a freshman,” said the veteran Augie coach. “It was a lot of basic introductory drill work and we had to invest time in him. … Clearly, time has been his greatest ally.
“It's rewarding to see a guy have his best year as a senior. That's something you just love seeing.”
And the coach has loved watching his big man produce this season.