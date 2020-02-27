Martin standing tall for Vikings

“There's not a whole plan in place yet," said Martin of his potential overseas career. "I just want to focus on the rest of this season and see where that takes me and revel in that as long as I can. But I would love to continue playing if I can."

The goal, though, is to keep this season alive. While the Vikings had their historic string of five straight CCIW titles snapped with a runner-up finish, the team is eyeing a lengthy postseason run — if they can get into the NCAA Tourney.

“I think we have a lot of grit right now, and I think no one wants this to be the last stretch here,” said Martin. “We all want/expect eight more games to play. I think we've really come into our own here both defensively and offensively. We do the stuff we're doing right now, I see us doing pretty good.”

He hopes to be in the center of that run and build on his career-best averages. Despite constant double- and triple-teams in the post, he is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, reflecting the progress he has made and the pride he takes in that.

“Just all the effort and time you put in, you expect to see yourself get better by the end,” said Martin, admitting he still has room to improve. “I have a lot of high expectations for myself, so seeing myself improve the way I have has been really good.”