Martin 'the glue' of potential-filled Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — There are a multitude of reasons why the Iowa women’s basketball team enters the season ranked among the nation’s elite.
In Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes return the country’s top scorer and assist leader.
In Monika Czinano, Iowa welcomes back a post player who led the nation in shooting last season.
Returning forward McKenna Warnock led the Hawkeyes in rebounding and Gabbie Marshall displayed a strong shooting touch from 3-point range as Iowa played its way to a 20-10 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
But the key to the Hawkeyes taking that next step during the upcoming season might just be Kate Martin.
Coach Lisa Bluder calls the fourth-year junior “the glue’’ of this year’s team.
“Kate is one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around and that’s over quite a few years,’’ Bluder said Thursday as Iowa’s preseason media day.
The 22nd-year Hawkeye coach called the 6-foot guard the most improved starter on a team that begins the new year ranked ninth in the nation.
“She looks very, very good. I think it’s her maturity, her leadership, her ability to lead this team and she’s healthier than she has ever been,’’ Bluder said. “She’s stronger. She’s quicker. She’s physical. There are just so many elements, but I think more than anything, it’s her confidence.’’
As much as anything, Martin proved she could persevere least season.
She has moved beyond the torn anterior cruciate ligament which forced her to sit out as a freshman during the 2018-19 season.
Martin moved into the Hawkeye lineup a year ago and didn’t flinch after breaking her nose twice while averaging seven points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
“Coming off of last year, and she had a good year, but I think she now knows what she’s capable of doing and I believe it is a confidence shift for her," Bluder said.
Martin senses that as well.
“There is an expectation that we’re going to be successful,’’ Martin said. “We’re ranked ninth for a reason and there is an expectation that we can be that and more. Our goal is to get to the Final Four.’’
That’s something Iowa last accomplished in 1993 but Martin considers a realistic goal given the experience the Hawkeyes will put on the court this season.
“The pieces are all in place for us to make that happen,’’ Martin said.
Clark returns after averaging 26.6 points and 7.1 assists per game and Czinano hit from the field at a 66.8% clip last season.
That outside-inside combination is complemented by four other players with plenty of starting experience.
Warnock, Marshall and Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach, a 24-game starter last season as freshman guard for the Cyclones, are all lineup veterans that Iowa will build around during the upcoming season.
“I think all of us help take the pressure off of each other,’’ Martin said. “I think we have a great team and that’s what this truly is, a team, and I feel like we can do a lot of great things as we work together.’’
Clark, a second-team all-American and national co-freshman of the year last season, said the Hawkeyes expect big things from each other.
The 6-0 guard said teamwork will ultimately determine how much success Iowa realizes.
“I think we play off of each other really well. I’m putting up the assists totals I am because I’m feeding the ball inside to (Czinano), who leads the country in scoring,’’ Clark said.
“We have a team full of players who can put up 20-plus points on any given night. That’s a luxury a lot of teams don’t have.’’
Martin said Iowa has a chance to be “really special’’ and Bluder said the versatility Martin brings to the court is among the reasons why.
“We can put Kate in at a number of positions,’’ Bluder said. “We really need to have Kate on the floor for us. She can defend anyone on the court.’’
Bluder expects Martin to help lead an improved Iowa defense, something that involves a few schematic tweaks as well as an attitude adjustment.
“Playing good defense begins with wanting to play good defense. It’s a mindset and it’s everything,’’ Martin said.
“From forcing a team to take a hard two(-point shot) to providing help-side defense to being in a position to rebound and then get the rebound, that’s all part of defense. It’s ‘What can I do to not let my person score?’ and then playing that way.’’
Martin expects to be in the middle of making that happen.
“We want to make the most of this year,’’ she said. “It’s out there for us. We just have to keep working together and be ready to go every night out.’’
Iowa will be without two players who were expected to be in the Hawkeyes' rotation this season.
Shateah Wetering, a 6-0 sophomore forward, became the second Iowa player to suffer a torn ACL during preseason camp.
Sophomore center Sharon Goodman suffered the same injury during the first week of camp.
"Those injuries hurt our depth, but there's still so many reasons to be excited about this basketball team,'' Bluder said.