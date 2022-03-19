Matt's Musings: Hawkeyes can't solve NCAA puzzle

The Iowa men’s basketball team was dancing in a circle and crying tears of joy last Sunday celebrating an unexpected Big Ten Conference tournament title in Indianapolis.

About 96 hours later, the Hawkeyes’ season was abruptly over in Buffalo.

Welcome to March, the most glorious and cruelest month for college basketball diehards.

For every triumphant celebration, there is a young adult crumpled on the floor with a jersey pulled above his or her forehead to fight back the tears.

When it comes to this tournament, there has been more anguish than happiness for the Hawkeyes.

Since Tom Davis took Iowa to the Sweet 16 in 1999 — his final year with the program — the Hawkeyes have made nine appearances in the tournament and have yet to advance out of the first weekend.

The best chance, in fact, to reach the Sweet 16 came in 2018-19 when 10th-seeded Iowa rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime against second-seeded Tennessee in the second round before eventually losing.

Justified or not, how a team performs in this tournament overshadows anything that is accomplished from November to early March. There is no doubt this particular Hawkeye team exceeded expectations with 26 victories and a conference tournament title, something it hadn’t achieved in 16 years.

They should be lauded for that.

But …

The ending — 6 of 29 shooting from long distance and allowing Richmond to score 38 points in the paint — will leave a sick feeling in the pit of Hawkeye players', coaches' and fans’ stomach for days and weeks to come.

What is preventing this program from making an extended run in this tournament? At times, you could argue superior opponents and unfavorable matchups — Kentucky (2001), Gonzaga (2015) and Villanova (2016) in the second round.

That’s not always the case.

The Hawkeyes were a No. 3 seed in 2006, the last year Iowa happened to win the Big Ten tournament title prior to this season, and were ousted by 14th-seeded Northwestern State in Auburn Hills, Mich.

They were a No. 2 seed last year and got run off the floor in Indianapolis by seventh-seeded Oregon.

They were a No. 5 seed this season, a trendy pick to make a deep run by most of the talking heads, and turned in what Connor McCaffery called the team’s worst game of the season in a four-point loss to 12th-seeded Richmond.

The talent is as good, if not better, than it has been at any point in the past quarter-century with back-to-back consensus All-Americans in Luka Garza and Keegan Murray. It also had a second-round NBA draft pick in Joe Wieskamp.

Fran McCaffery has produced four straight seasons of 20 wins or more — including the second-most victories in program history this year (26) — and the Hawkeyes have been in the top six of the Big Ten nine of the last 10 years.

That’s what makes this more perplexing. The consistent success during the season is matched by consistent disappointment in this tournament.

Has the scar tissue from previous March setbacks created a bigger burden for each Iowa team to carry? Possibly.

Each season, though, is its own entity. Right now, winning regularly in this tournament continues to be a riddle the Hawkeye program can’t solve.

Not for faint of heart

There was little surprise Penn State and Michigan finished 1-2 at the NCAA wrestling championships this weekend in Detroit.

However, the individual weight classes provided oodles of suspense and upsets.

On Thursday, five NCAA finalists from a year ago were knocked into the consolation bracket, including Iowa State's David Carr who had his 55-match win streak snapped. There were 32 past All-Americans who lost in the first or second round.

North Carolina's Kizhan Clarke, a 15 seed, made the finals at 141. Nebraska's Ridge Lovett, seeded 10th at 149, reached the championship bout.

Don't think many avid Iowa wrestling followers expected Jacob Warner to be the one and only Hawkeye finalist.

The parity in this tournament gets better every single year.

Contracts are out of whack

Pro sports contracts have been out of control for a long time. But in the past week, we've seen some astronomical figures from free-agent spending in baseball and football.

The Dodgers, who seem to have an unlimited amount of money, gave Freddie Freeman a six-year contract worth $162 million.

The Rockies agreed with former Cub Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. The Phillies spent almost $180 million on Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

Then, the Minnesota Twins — notoriously not big spenders — signed former Quad Cities River Bandit Carlos Correa to a three-year deal worth $105.3 million, the most per year salary for an infielder.

This isn't limited to baseball.

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million over five years. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to get $150 million over three seasons.

Where do we draw the line?

Sadly, we're on the verge of a professional athlete signing a contract worth a half-billion dollars.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

