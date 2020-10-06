McCaffery and Hawkeyes coping in 'unprecedented' times

He only knows that the Hawkeyes will schedule 27 regular-season games and will host their own MTE (multi-team event) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"To be truthful, we’re looking at a lot of different options," he said. "It’s really the first time ever that we thought about ‘OK, what if we have a game canceled? What do we do then?’ … There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of discussion. … There’s no way we can pin down anything right now and be definitive."

Asked if he thought the Big Ten might play some games in "bubble" situations, he said he didn’t think that was likely.

"I think we have to be careful even using the word ‘bubble’ because the only bubble is what the NBA is doing, and they spent $170 million," he said. "Nobody else is doing that. Major league baseball isn’t doing it. So there is no such thing as a bubble …

"These are just unprecedented questions and decisions that have to be made. I’ve been on so many Zoom calls the past three weeks about this very topic. And every time we feel like we’re getting closer, there’s still questions. I suspect we will start the season and there will still be questions."