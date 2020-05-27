McCaffery and Meyer win Big Ten sportsmanship awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s two Big Ten outstanding sportsmanship award winner for this year both came out of the same sport.

Men’s basketball player Connor McCaffery and women’s player Makenzie Meyer were chosen as the winners from among Iowa’s sportsmanship honorees in each sport.

McCaffery, a redshirt sophomore, actually competed in both basketball and baseball. He started every game for the basketball team, led the country in assist-turnover ratio and was the only NCAA Division I player, dating back to 1993, to amass 175 points, 120 assists, 120 rebounds and 25 steals with 27 or fewer turnovers in a single season.

Meyer earned second team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten honors as a senior last season. She averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in conference play, helping the Hawkeyes to a 23-7 record. She finished 29th in the nation in 3-pointers made (75) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (41.4).

It marks the third straight year and the fifth time in seven years that Iowa’s women’s sportsmanship winner has come from basketball. It is the sixth time in the 18-year history of the award that a men’s basketball player has won.

The athletes chosen for the awards must have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior, be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the competitive setti

