McCaffery chases milestone as Hawkeyes face Duke

Fran McCaffery could reach a milestone on one of college basketball’s biggest stages Tuesday night.

The Iowa coach will earn the 500th victory of his 27-year career as a head coach, getting his first chance to reach that plateau in the Hawkeyes’ 8:30 p.m. game against Duke at Madison Square Garden.

McCaffery, who has collected 248 of those wins during his 12-plus seasons at Iowa, is more concerned about have his team ready for the Blue Devils, but said coaching milestones do provide a chance to reflect and reason to be grateful for opportunities he has had in his career.

“When I look at it, I think about the great times and about some of the struggles," McCaffery said.

He recalls where it began, volunteering to coach the JV team at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I was working for nothing. Craig Littlepage invited me onto the staff. Didn’t get paid a dime but you have to pay your dues, hoping that one day I would get the chance to become a head coach," McCaffery said.

McCaffery spent time as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Penn, as well as at Lehigh and Notre Dame during a career that saw him work his first game as head coach during a three-year run a Lehigh.

Stops at North Carolina-Greensboro and Siena preceded his rebuild of the Iowa program, a job he took in 2010 as the Hawkeyes came off of a 10-win season.

He has led Iowa to upper-division finishes in the Big Ten in nine of the last 10 seasons and the Hawkeyes have played in either the NCAA or NIT nine times during his 12 seasons.

McCaffery-coached teams at his other three head coaching stops earned NCAA tourney berths as well.

“You think about the great wins, you think about some of the losses and all of the guys," McCaffery said. “To have three guys who played for me, Matt Gatens and Courtney Eldridge now, Billy Taylor, be part of my coaching staffs, that all means a lot."

McCaffery and the Hawkeyes are facing 15th-ranked Duke in the Jimmy V Classic, a doubleheader that opens with a 6 p.m. game between 17th-rated Illinois and second-ranked Texas.

Iowa, first among others receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press poll, is participating in the event named for former coach Jim Valvano for the first time. It is designed to raise funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

“They called. We had one date left to schedule. It was an opportunity to play a great opponent, for our players to play in Madison Square Garden and to help us get ready for the Big Ten," McCaffery said.

Hawkeye guard Connor McCaffery counts on that.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go to a great arena and play a great team," he said. “This is the kind of competition you need to get ready for the Big Ten. It will test us, but that’s what we need. It will be a great experience for us."

McCaffery said Duke's blend of size, depth and athleticism will challenge the Hawkeyes.

The Blue Devils have been starting a frontline that goes 6-foot-8, 7-0, 7-1 including freshman Kyle Filipowski, a New York native McCaffery attempted to recruit who currently averages 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

"He'll be a lottery pick," McCaffery said, saying the Blue Devils will provide "a very difficult challenge" for Iowa, but adding, "It is a challenge we are excited for."

The game is the first two against rated opponents this week for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes host 20th-ranked Iowa State on Thursday.