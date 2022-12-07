McCaffery enjoys being the Hawkeyes' 'glue'

IOWA CITY – While a teammate suggests Connor McCaffery hasn’t missed a shot since March, the sixth-year senior continues to find a number of ways to help the Iowa basketball team thrive.

“He’s the glue guy on our team,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said. “He’s the guy everyone feels comfortable with on the court, a guy who makes the right play all the time. He’s unselfish and just wants to win games.’’

That part of McCaffery’s approach on the court remains unchanged as the Hawkeyes prepare to host Iowa State in a 7 p.m. game Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A starter as a sophomore and junior, McCaffery find his role for a second straight season to be someone who comes in off the bench, bringing calm to situations that can sometimes border on chaos as younger Hawkeyes adjust to the college game.

“You’re helping those guys along,’’ McCaffery said.

The 6-foot-6 wing tries to put his knowledge and experience to use.

The son of coach Fran McCaffery deducts that he has picked up a thing or two while attending film sessions with his father’s teams for nearly two decades.

He’s a student of the game who has been known to send suggestions for plays that might work for Iowa to his father after seeing them run in another college game or in an NBA game he’s catching on television.

“I send him plays all the time. He’s probably annoyed, but if he doesn’t respond, I’ll send it to the assistants and yeah, we’ve put some of the stuff in,’’ McCaffery said.

This year on the court, he is attempting to provide more of an offensive spark as well.

McCaffery is shooting 56.8 percent from 3-point range during the Hawkeyes’ 6-2 start to the season, hitting 9-of-16 attempts.

He is averaging 5.3 points, more than double the 2.5 points per game he averaged a year ago.

“I’m trying to be that spark off the bench. That’s something I feel like I can bring, tenacity and energy,’’ McCaffery said. “Those are the guys that are annoying on the other teams, guys that do that kind of stuff. I want to be that annoying guy.’’

He’s finding a number of ways to make that happen.

He recorded the first double-double of his career in Iowa’s win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last week, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mostly, he continues to lead.

"When he talks, people listen whether it's in practice, on the bus, in the locker room or on the bench,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

"It doesn't really matter if he starts or not, he's going to affect the game in a positive way. He's going to settle guys down if they're struggling of if we're sped up. He really maks sure we continue to play at our pace.''

McCaffery said coaches are encouraging him to become more assertive.

“It’s a mindset thing,’’ he said. “The coaches are telling me to be more aggressive, that we need shooting and we’ve got to make shots. I’ve made my shots and I’m feeling really good right now in practice.’’

For the first time in college, McCaffery’s offseason focus centered solely on basketball.

Initially a two-sport athlete who also played baseball for the Hawkeyes, McCaffery is unsure how much of a difference a single-sport focus has the most recent offseason.

“I probably played more pick-up games than maybe I have in the past,’’ he said. “I just continue to work at it.’’

There was a time when McCaffery wasn’t certain he would be in uniform for the Hawkeyes this season.

Iowa had won the Big Ten tourney championship and Richmond had just stunned Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA tourney.

But, McCaffery didn’t know if he wanted to use the sixth year of eligibility he had available to him because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was down after the Richmond game. It was as bad of a point as I’ve ever been, just wasn’t in a good place mentally,’’ McCaffery said. “I did not want to come back and there was a lot of stuff going on.’’

But he found himself drawn back to the game and by late April he had decided to give it one last run at the college level.

“I’m glad I did,’’ he said. “I feel like there are some ways I can help the team and I’m enjoying being out there. I’m going to do what I can to make the most of it.’’