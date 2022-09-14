McCaffery explains video trolling Hawkeye coordinator

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery offered an explanation Monday night for how he ended up in a video on posted on social media that trolled Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Former Hawkeye Bob Stoops, currently the coach of the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, also produced a video which showed up on Cameo reading a sympathy note to “Brian,’’ a reference to the Iowa coordinator whose offense has struggled through the Hawkeyes’ 1-1 start to the season.

“Listen, I know you’ve had a tough 2, 3 years there, but the good news is your family still supports you buddy,’’ Stoops said in his video. “Especially your dad, he wants you to know that. Even though everyone else seems to be against you, sometimes the best advice is to break free from the family business. Go do what you gotta do.’’

In his video, McCaffery said he “wanted to reach out and let you know that all of us in the Hawkeye family are thinking about you. Your family loves you, your dad loves your, the Hawkeyes love you. Maybe think about making the move back to New England, but wherever you go the Hawkeye family will always be with you. Go Hawks!.’’

Ferentz was part of the New England Patriots coaching staff from 2008-11.

The videos, presumably paid for by a fan disgruntled that the Hawkeyes offense has led to 16 punts while scoring only 14 points through two games, appeared on Cameo on Monday morning.

The website features personalized, recorded videos from celebrities, athletes and coaches who are often wishing the recipient well, congratulating them on a birthday, anniversary or wishing the best as they recover from an illness or injury.

The videos are produced for a set fee. A Stoops video carries a $250 price tag while McCaffery videos cost $60.

McCaffery said he was unaware the 15-second video he taped was directed at Ferentz and explained his participation with Cameo in a statement issued Monday night.

“I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer,’’ McCaffery said. “I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program and fully support Kirk, Brian and our football team.’’

McCaffery’s son, Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery, went on Twitter later Monday to suggest that “$60 to cancer research is a fair price for the troll (to be honest).”