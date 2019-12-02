McCaffery gets another shot at struggling Syracuse

Penn State, picked by most to finish lower than Iowa in the Big Ten, hammered them by 21 points (85-64) on Friday night.

The Orange are playing several freshmen and have lost sophomore point guard Jalen Carey for 8 to 10 weeks because of a thumb injury.

“This is going to take time,’’ Boeheim said following the Penn State loss. “Anybody that didn’t understand that wasn’t really paying attention. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re going to have to go through some painful time.’’

Boeheim, 75, is now in his 44th season as the head coach at Syracuse, where he has won 946 games (not counting 101 victories that had to be vacated as part of NCAA penalties in 2015). He’s 4-0 against McCaffery, including one game when the Iowa coach was at UNC-Greensboro, two at Siena and one since he has been with the Hawkeyes.

While McCaffery might not admit it, you have to think it would be gratifying for him to finally beat one of the legends of his profession.

“I have a lot of respect for him,’’ McCaffery said of Boeheim. “He’s really a lot different than I think a lot of people think he is. He’s easy-going, he’s got a great sense of humor. I have a lot of respect for him and I recognize the challenge before us.’’