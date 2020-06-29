McCaffery likes freshman group despite low ratings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery last week described the five new freshmen coming into his program as “incredibly talented.’’

The national recruiting experts don’t exactly agree.

Rivals.com lists four of the five Iowa newcomers as 3-star recruits, which usually means they're not quite star material. Another site, 247Sports.com, is even less impressed. It rates the Hawkeyes’ new kids as Nos. 170, 304, 321, 322 and 411 on its list of recruits in the class of 2020.

But McCaffery has had plenty of success with similarly unsung recruits in the past. Three of his starters on last season’s 20-11 team weren’t top-200 guys coming out of high school.

McCaffery clearly likes his new guys, but has two words of caution for them: Be patient.

With the entire starting lineup returning along with two former starters who missed most of last season with injuries, there may not be tons of immediate playing time available for the freshmen, even if they are "incredibly talented.''

A couple of the new guys are likely to see some minutes off the bench but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a couple of them get redshirted.