McCaffery-Murray duo off to strong start

Fran McCaffery wasn’t surprised by any of it.

“They never really played together but they’ve been playing against each other since the fourth grade,’’ he said. “Obviously, they were rivals in high school but they always had an excellent friendship. There’s a tremendous amount of respect there.’’

Patrick recalled that all those years ago, the Murray twins were the best fourth-grade players he’s ever seen.

But then everyone else grew and they didn’t, at least not as much as many of the other kids. As high school juniors, they were 6-foot-5, then they sprouted to 6-8 as seniors.

They spent last season at DME Sports Academy in Florida and developed even more.

“That prep year really did wonders for them,’’ Patrick McCaffery said. “They did a lot of work on their bodies. They’re really good players and they’re going to have really good careers for us.’’

Patrick, a rangy, energetic 6-9 wing, played in just two games with Iowa last year before taking a redshirt season, and he said he’s much more comfortable on the court this season.

And he admitted he really enjoys playing with the Murray boys.