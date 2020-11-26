McCaffery-Murray duo off to strong start

IOWA CITY — Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray have played against one another many times over the past 10 years or so.
They were adversaries on the AAU circuit as far back as the fourth grade and then in high school when McCaffery played for Iowa City West and the Murray twins, Keegan and Kris, starred for Cedar Rapids Prairie.
They finally got to play together on the same team Wednesday and it couldn’t have gone much better.
They provided a glimpse of what unsuspecting opponents might face over the next four years as they came off the bench and sparked Iowa to a season-opening 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central in the season opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I think they both made a tremendous impact on the game with their energy level,’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, whose fifth-ranked team will host Southern University in a 4 p.m. game Friday. “They both got to the offensive glass, they both ran the floor in transition. Defensively, they were both active. They played like veterans.’’
Patrick McCaffery scored 16 points, second only to Luka Garza’s 26, with half of those coming in a first-half run that gave Iowa the lead for good. Keegan Murray finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and a team-best plus/minus of plus-29, and was the focal point of a second-half run that put the game away.
Fran McCaffery wasn’t surprised by any of it.
“They never really played together but they’ve been playing against each other since the fourth grade,’’ he said. “Obviously, they were rivals in high school but they always had an excellent friendship. There’s a tremendous amount of respect there.’’
Patrick recalled that all those years ago, the Murray twins were the best fourth-grade players he’s ever seen.
But then everyone else grew and they didn’t, at least not as much as many of the other kids. As high school juniors, they were 6-foot-5, then they sprouted to 6-8 as seniors.
They spent last season at DME Sports Academy in Florida and developed even more.
“That prep year really did wonders for them,’’ Patrick McCaffery said. “They did a lot of work on their bodies. They’re really good players and they’re going to have really good careers for us.’’
Patrick, a rangy, energetic 6-9 wing, played in just two games with Iowa last year before taking a redshirt season, and he said he’s much more comfortable on the court this season.
And he admitted he really enjoys playing with the Murray boys.
“They’re both really cerebral,’’ he said. “They’re twins obviously but they’re very different personality-wise and in what they do on the court. They’re the same size but they have very different skill sets and they complement each other really well. I think like, yeah, we all play the same position but we all bring different things to the table.’’
Keegan Murray, who saw action early in Wednesday’s game and ended up playing 21 minutes, said he also likes playing with McCaffery.
“Being on the same team as him, he’s really accepted me early on and we built a connection through the off-season that came through today,’’ he said.
He said it was just a matter of the two of them being as active as possible.
“We crashed the glass at every opportunity, every possession,’’ Keegan said. “I think us being similar in length affected them when we went to the 1-2-2 press. I felt that overall we brought a spark off the bench that ended up helping the team.’’
He added that it was a “dream come true’’ to be able to play his first game at Carver-Hawkeye with brother Kris, who finished with two points and two rebounds in six minutes of action.
All five of Iowa’s true freshmen scored their first career points in the contest as Ahron Ulis scored 5, Tony Perkins 4 and Josh Ogundele 1.
“We all came in together as freshmen but it’s kind of hard to gel just because there’s a lot of us …’’ Keegan Murray said. “All of us being on the court together at the same time is something we’ve looked forward to.’’
