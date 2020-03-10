McCaffery not pleased with the way opponents are 'guarding'

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery elicited laughter from reporters during his weekly news conference Tuesday.
He wasn’t necessarily trying to be funny. He just wasn’t quite sure what he could — or should — say when asked about the way that Big Ten opponents have been “guarding’’ sophomore Joe Wieskamp lately.
“Is that what you want to call it?’’ McCaffery said, without cracking even a hint of a smile. “Maybe you're better than me at phrasing what it is. I'll let you come up with the proper terminology.’’
Like maybe clutching? Grabbing? Hand-checking? Is mugging too strong a word?
Opposing teams have found success in slowing down both Wieskamp and freshman CJ Fredrick by getting very physical with them and employing tactics that McCaffery clearly does not view as legal.
It has worked.
After a mid-season stretch in which he averaged more than 20 points per game, Wieskamp has scored only 49 points in the past six games, making just 26% of his shots in that stretch. Fredrick has had similar struggles, scoring just 35 points in his last six games.
No one has been more daring in the use of the clutch-and-grab approach than Illinois was in a 78-76 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday and Iowa’s frustration bubbled to the surface late in the first half of that contest.
Fredrick finally shoved Illinois’ Trent Frazier away from him, prompting a series of confrontations that resulted in four technical fouls, two on each team.
Wieskamp admitted it sometimes is difficult to maintain one’s composure when opposing players are being permitted to use their hands that much.
“Definitely it’s frustrating,’’ he said. “It’s just kind of the way the Big Ten is playing us. They really are focused on CJ and I on our cuts. They’re up into our space. Just from watching film and playing against that, I think we’re going to continue to get better at handling that and I think we’ll be just fine.’’
McCaffery said it’s not just Illinois, which would be Iowa’s opponent again Friday in the Big Ten tournament if the Hawkeyes can win their first game on Thursday.
“It's across the board,’’ the coach said. “And it has to stop.’’
He said all his players can do is keep grinding away and keep trying to get open.
“I think I can be even more physical out there,’’ Wieskamp said. “They let you use your hands more than you think to create that separation and kind of throw them off of you a little bit. For the most part, if they’re holding you and you’re pushing back, I don’t think they’re going to call that.’’
Both McCaffery and Wieskamp expressed hope that things might change next week when the Hawkeyes play in the NCAA tournament. They will face teams from other conferences with officials from other leagues who might not be as tolerant of such tactics as Big Ten refs have been this season.
“I'm not saying it's easy,’’ McCaffery said of the job that the officials face. “It's a very difficult job and our league is incredibly physical, tremendously big, strong athletic guys. And there's a fine line between letting guys play and calling what needs to be called. It isn't easy and we have some of the best in the business. So you’ve just got to plow forward.’’
Everyone loves Luka: The postseason awards have begun to flow in for junior center Luka Garza, who was named Monday as the Big Ten player of the year and earned his first national player of the year trophy Tuesday when he was honored by The Sporting News.
All of Garza’s teammates seem delighted by the attention he has received most of the season, and McCaffery said those sentiments are totally genuine.
“Everybody in that locker room loves him,’’ McCaffery said. “So anything that comes his way they're absolutely a hundred percent thrilled for him. And that's exactly how it should be. If it's not, it would be the root of much bigger problems within your program.’’
Virus talk: The specter of the Coronavirus outbreak has begun to creep into the college basketball world with the Ivy League cancelling its postseason tournament Tuesday and two other conferences — the Mid-American and Big West — not allowing spectators at the games in their tournaments.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also declared that any indoor sports event in his state should not be allowed to have spectators in attendance, which clouds the fact that NCAA tournament games are scheduled to be held next week in Dayton and Cleveland.
McCaffery said he has not been involved in any communications about the virus as it pertains to his program.
“It's business as usual as far as I'm concerned,’’ he said.
He did express his disappointment with the Ivy League decision, though. He attended an Ivy League school, the University of Pennsylvania, nearly 40 years ago.
“I'm quite certain that I would be outspoken about it if I was coaching in that league right now,’’ he said.
The plan: McCaffery gave his players a day off Monday and wasn’t planning to put his team through a very grueling practice Tuesday.
After doing some lifting and running, the Hawkeyes were to go over some things that both Northwestern and Minnesota do since they must wait to see which team they will play Thursday.
On Wednesday, they will travel to Indianapolis, practice at Butler University, watch the first half of the Minnesota-Northwestern game, go to dinner, then review the game plan in preparation for the game at 1:30 p.m. Central time Thursday.