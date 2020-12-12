McCaffery: Proceeding with season is best way to go

IOWA CITY — Iowa will host its sixth consecutive home basketball game Sunday when Northern Illinois comes to visit for a 1:01 p.m. nonconference game.
So far, the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes have had no issues of any kind with the coronavirus.
But there have been a fair amount of cancellations elsewhere around the country, leading to an outcry from some people that perhaps the college basketball season should not be pushing forward.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and others have questioned whether this is the right way to proceed. In fact, Duke has canceled its remaining nonconference games.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, however, said he is wholeheartedly behind the idea of at least attempting to play games in the midst of a pandemic and feels it is in the best interests of the health and welfare of his program.
"Health and welfare extends beyond whether or not we get COVID," McCaffery said. "Our mental health is absolutely critical. Kids aren’t in school. They don’t go anywhere. They don’t socialize. We have an opportunity to come together every day and practice and prepare and do something we love to do and compete and provide something that the fans enjoy watching on television.
"Some games have been canceled and when they’re canceled, they’re canceled for the right reasons. Fortunately, we haven’t had any yet and we may. If we do, we’ll cancel them. We’ll make the prudent decisions at the time. But over 80% of the games have been played without issue and we’re going to continue to play them."
McCaffery admitted he would understand if the decision was made to put the season on hold.
He wouldn’t be happy about it, but he understood last March when the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament were abruptly scuttled.
However, he said he believes it’s safe under the current circumstances because of the daily testing being done by Big Ten schools.
"We can confidently go to practice knowing we have a team full of guys who tested negative," he said. "We can interact with each other and impress upon them the importance of being diligent with where they go and who they go there with, and understand it could be jeopardized by people making poor decisions in that regard."
He said just stopping all basketball activity at this point would have a detrimental impact in many ways.
"What would you be doing?" he said. "You’re not playing basketball, you’re not going to school, you’re not socializing, so what are you doing? Nobody’s doing anything and that’s not the right way to live …
"I feel like we’ve provided a safe environment and what’s best right now is for these kids to be focused and concentrated on what they want to do and what they’re capable of doing, and they’re having fun doing it.
"We’re all thrilled for the opportunity. I think what it also does is it helps you appreciate and never take for granted this opportunity to play college basketball. It’s pretty special."
