McCaffery: Proceeding with season is best way to go

McCaffery admitted he would understand if the decision was made to put the season on hold.

He wouldn’t be happy about it, but he understood last March when the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament were abruptly scuttled.

However, he said he believes it’s safe under the current circumstances because of the daily testing being done by Big Ten schools.

"We can confidently go to practice knowing we have a team full of guys who tested negative," he said. "We can interact with each other and impress upon them the importance of being diligent with where they go and who they go there with, and understand it could be jeopardized by people making poor decisions in that regard."

He said just stopping all basketball activity at this point would have a detrimental impact in many ways.

"What would you be doing?" he said. "You’re not playing basketball, you’re not going to school, you’re not socializing, so what are you doing? Nobody’s doing anything and that’s not the right way to live …

"I feel like we’ve provided a safe environment and what’s best right now is for these kids to be focused and concentrated on what they want to do and what they’re capable of doing, and they’re having fun doing it.

"We’re all thrilled for the opportunity. I think what it also does is it helps you appreciate and never take for granted this opportunity to play college basketball. It’s pretty special."

