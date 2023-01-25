McCaffery return will be game-time decision

Continuing to train, Patrick McCaffery’s return to the court for the Iowa basketball team will be "determined at game time" when the Hawkeyes visit Michigan State on Thursday.

The junior forward, who took a leave from competition to deal with anxiety following a New Year’s Day game at Penn State, will return at some point this season, coach Fran McCaffery said during a video conference Wednesday.

“He’s still practicing, doing better," McCaffery said. “He’s doing everything everybody else is doing. He’s running, lifting, shooting, practicing. I think his conditioning should be okay whenever he decides to play."

In the 14 starts he has made this season, Patrick McCaffery has averaged 12.8 points.

Coach McCaffery believes his son will be back on the court for Iowa this season.

“At some point, without a doubt, he’ll be playing," McCaffery said.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo welcomes Patrick McCaffery’s return to the game when he is ready.

“With everything he's gone through, I hope he does come back and I hope he gets back to playing," Izzo said during a Tuesday news conference.

Both Iowa and Michigan State hope to be playing better in the 6 p.m. match-up than they were in their most recent performances.

The Hawkeyes will be playing for the first time since a 93-77 loss at Ohio State on Saturday, one day before the Spartans lost an 82-69 game at Indiana.

Saying his team did not seem “connected" on either end of the court against the Buckeyes, McCaffery said Iowa must return to form if it hopes to win at the Breslin Center, a place where the Hawkeyes have won just twice in their last 23 visits.

“We’re not a team that turns the ball over 14 times. We’re not a team that gets outrebounded like that," coach McCaffery said.

“We played okay for a while, we hung in there. We made a couple runs, kept cutting it to eight but we couldn’t get it under eight. You’ve got to learn from it. This is a mature group and I think their approach (in practice this week) has been really good."

The Spartans have lost three of their last four games and like the Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten), defense was an issue in the loss against Indiana.

The Hoosiers’ 82 points were the most allowed this season by Michigan State. Over their previous 10 games, the Spartans (13-7, 5-4) had held opponents to 60 points and 38.5% shooting.

"We can't give up those 8-0 runs, those 6-0 runs where we run down and take a bad shot with 25 seconds left on the shot clock," Izzo said. "We have to get a little better at eliminating those things."

He said that is particularly the case against Iowa, which Izzo calls "the best offensive team in the league, the team that is shooting it the best."

Guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard have led the Spartans’ floor game, averaging 14.3 and 12.7 points respectively.

“Walker is playing about as well as anybody I’ve seen on tape," McCaffery said. “Great deal of confidence, scoring the ball at a high clip and he is a late-game shot maker. I think the development of Hoggard has been a big part of that. I thought Hoggard was good last year, but I think he’s becoming elite."

The progress Hoggard has made at the point, where the junior averages 6.3 assists, has allowed Walker to play off the ball more frequently.

“Sometimes he has it, but now he can go get buckets," McCaffery said. “He can score the ball at a number of different levels and get to the rim."