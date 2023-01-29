McCaffery returns, Hawkeyes regain touch in win

IOWA CITY — With a spring in a jump step, three fingers in the air and a smile across his face, Patrick McCaffery returned to action Sunday for the Iowa basketball team.

Playing for the first time since pausing his career to deal with anxiety, the junior took a feed from his brother Connor McCaffery and hit nothing but net on his first shot attempt, a 3-pointer from the right wing that gave the Hawkeyes their first lead during a 93-82 victory over Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Coming off my hand, I knew it was going in," the forward said. "To see it go in and to hear the crowd, that’s a moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. It got me going."

McCaffery took the court with 13 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the first half, receiving a standing ovation as he returned to competition following a six-game absence.

Just under a minute later, he started a perfect 3-for-3 game from 3-point range, part of a nine-point performance that included a pair of assists, a block and a steal in 13 minutes of action.

“It felt like 40," McCaffery said. "The first half, especially, I was a little winded after a couple minutes. The second half felt better."

Mostly, it felt better to rejoin his teammates and help the Hawkeyes end a two-game losing streak.

McCaffery expects to think more about what he’s been through once the season ends, preferring to concentrate on helping his team, but he offered thanks Sunday for the support he has received, calling it unbelievable.

“It’s almost been overwhelming," he said. "There have been so many texts, so many messages. A bunch of Big Ten players, players I compete against, coaches, who have reached out. Coaches I’ve talked to before games, Juwan Howard (from Michigan) and Chris Holtmann (from Ohio State), all showed support and told me I was doing the right thing."

And Sunday, it felt right to return to the court.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it was “awesome" to see his son back where he belonged, bringing energy and effort to the court and it didn’t surprise him that he played well.

“He practiced hard (Saturday), shot it well, looked like himself," McCaffery said. “He played like he practiced and I’m happy for him, proud of how he attacked this and the very professional way he went about it."

Patrick McCaffery wasn’t the only return Iowa celebrated Sunday.

The Hawkeyes regained their shooting from 3-point range and the free-throw line, both absent in Thursday’s 63-61 loss at Michigan State.

Iowa overcame a sluggish start against the Scarlet Knights — falling behind 8-2 and turning the ball over three times in the game’s first four minutes — before playing its way back into the game.

Ahron Ulis hit two free throws and joined Kris Murray in knocking down 3-pointers over the next three minutes, a hint of things to come as the Hawkeyes tied the game at 10-10 and set the stage for Patrick McCaffery to push Iowa in front 15-14 with 11:58 to go in the half.

Seven Hawkeyes combined to hit eight 3-point baskets in the opening half as Iowa built a 45-34 lead at the break against a defensive-minded opponent which had allowed just 57 points per game.

By the time it ended, Iowa hit 12-of-24 shots from 3-point range and buried 29-of-34 free throws, a far cry from the 3-of-17 game from behind the arc and 6-of-13 effort at the line against the Spartans.

“I thought we moved the ball well, shared it, drove it like we needed to play against a long, athletic team that prides itself in defense," coach McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) built a comfortable lead by closing the first half on an 11-2 run and grew their margin to 47-34 on two of Murray’s game-high 24 points just over a minute into the second half.

The Scarlet Knights didn’t go quietly, using 16 points off the bench from Aundre Hyatt to play their way back into the game.

The third of Hyatt’s four 3-point baskets positioned Rutgers to pull within 68-67 when Den Reiber hit the first of two free throws with 8:05 remaining.

Iowa answered with seven straight points, four from Filip Rebraca and the rest on Josh Dix’s second 3-pointer of the game, to regain a 75-67 lead with 6:32 to go.

Unable to overcome a season-high 18 turnovers including 13 in the first half, the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) came no closer than five points the rest of the game.

“You can’t turn the ball over 18 times against a team that scores like that," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

Murray was one of four Hawkeyes to finish in double figures, an effort complemented by 16 points from Ulis and 11 apiece from Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery.

“They have a lot of weapons that we didn’t stop," Pikilell said. “We made it a one-point game with eight minutes left, but it was a fight the whole way for us."