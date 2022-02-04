McCaffery to miss Hawkeye game

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery will miss his team's game Sunday after testing positive on Friday for COVID.

In a statement, Iowa indicated that the Hawkeyes' 12th-year head coach has entered health and safety protocols after receiving results of the test and will be away from the team through the weekend.

McCaffery canceled a scheduled news conference for Friday afternoon and placed assistant coach Billy Taylor as the acting head coach in his absence.

Taylor, who has scouting responsibilities for the Golden Gophers, will be in that role for practices the next two days and during Sunday's 3:30 p.m. game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

