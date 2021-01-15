McCaffery: We need to make up all the games

Fran McCaffery knew this was going to happen sooner or later.

The Iowa basketball coach knew that his team would have a game postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic somewhere along the line, and it finally happened Thursday when a home game with Michigan State was scuttled because of multiple positive tests within the Spartans’ program.

But McCaffery said Friday that he believes an effort still needs to be made to make up all games that have been and will be postponed in the Big Ten.

Penn State already has postponed three games and with the Nebraska and Michigan State programs currently on pause, the number of missed games is likely to start piling up.

McCaffery said it may be necessary for teams to cram three or four games into a week as the season progresses.

“That’s just the way we’ll have to do it, I guess, if we’re hell-bent on playing that Final Four when it was scheduled for,’’ he said.

McCaffery has said from the outset that he wishes the NCAA had not locked into specific dates for the NCAA tournament, leaving some flexibility on the back end of the schedule in case a lot of regular-season games needed to be made up.