McCaffery: We need to make up all the games

Fran McCaffery knew this was going to happen sooner or later.
The Iowa basketball coach knew that his team would have a game postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic somewhere along the line, and it finally happened Thursday when a home game with Michigan State was scuttled because of multiple positive tests within the Spartans’ program.
But McCaffery said Friday that he believes an effort still needs to be made to make up all games that have been and will be postponed in the Big Ten.
Penn State already has postponed three games and with the Nebraska and Michigan State programs currently on pause, the number of missed games is likely to start piling up.
McCaffery said it may be necessary for teams to cram three or four games into a week as the season progresses.
“That’s just the way we’ll have to do it, I guess, if we’re hell-bent on playing that Final Four when it was scheduled for,’’ he said.
McCaffery has said from the outset that he wishes the NCAA had not locked into specific dates for the NCAA tournament, leaving some flexibility on the back end of the schedule in case a lot of regular-season games needed to be made up.
“I was against that from the beginning,’’ he said. “If you have to play the tournament in May, play it in May. If you can play it in April, play it in April. Just get the games in … The idea is to play the games.''
He said he also would not be in favor of cancelling the Big Ten tournament in order to make up regular-season games.
"Everything that we’re supposed to play, I think we should play,’’ he said.
McCaffery said Thursday’s postponement didn’t greatly impact his players.
“It’s just ‘OK, this one is off. Shift to Northwestern,’’’ he said. “We continue to practice, we continue to have meetings. We worked a lot on ourselves (Thursday) and today we’ll focus on Northwestern.’’
The chain of events actually turned out to be a positive for the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes. The next game against Northwestern has been shuffled around to several different time slots and now will be one of the spotlight games of the week as the CBS national game at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our program,’’ McCaffery said. “We’re very happy about it. It’s unfortunate what’s happened to Michigan State. We hope those guys get healthy. We obviously appreciate the opportunity to be on CBS.’’