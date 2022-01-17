McCaffery works to help Rebraca believe

MINNEAPOLIS — When Filip Rebraca watches tape of his work in Iowa’s 81-71 win Sunday at Minnesota, coach Fran McCaffery wants him to watch every second closely.
Then, McCaffery wants to watch the Hawkeye senior forward duplicate what he got done against the Golden Gophers.
The 6-foot-9 transfer from North Dakota recorded his first double-double in an Iowa uniform against Minnesota, finishing with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting and splitting his 12 rebounds evenly between the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
He also shared the team lead with three steals and a pair of blocks in just over 32 minutes of action.
“There’s no reason he shouldn’t play like that every night,’’ McCaffery said.
Convincing Rebraca of that has been part of the challenge McCaffery has faced while working with the Sombor, Serbia, native this season.
“He’s trying so hard to be part of a winning team, he doesn’t think of himself enough. And it is OK. Go get buckets. Go get rebounds. I thought defensively he was great. He was locked in,’’ McCaffery said.
“I think it has been hard convincing him that it’s OK to be selfish at times.’’
The effort against the Golden Gophers was Rebraca’s second double-digit scoring effort in Iowa’s last four games.
It followed a four-point effort against Indiana, a game when Rebraca picked up two fouls within eight seconds of each other three-and-a-half minutes into the game.
“I have to learn to be smart in how I play,’’ Rebracca said following the Hawkeyes’ win over the Hoosiers. “This is a very physical league and I have to deal with that.’’
After sitting out the majority of the first half against the Hoosiers, he returned to help lead Iowa’s second-half comeback against the Hoosiers.
“I think we all felt it was an important game. We did not want to go to 1-4 (in the Big Ten),’’ Rebraca said.
Instead, the win followed by Sunday’s victory against Golden Gophers evened the Hawkeyes’ league record at 3-3.
For Rebraca, the contrast between the two games illustrates the learning curve that is taking place for a starter in each of Iowa’s 17 games who currently averages 6.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
McCaffery likes the progress Rebraca has made.
But as Iowa works toward Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Rutgers, he wants Rebraca to see that progress as well and gain confidence in his abilities to compete at the Big Ten level.
Following Sunday’s win at Williams Arena, McCaffery mentioned how Minnesota’s Jamison Battle didn’t hesitate to step up and take important late-game shots for the Golden Gophers.
“Filip has the ability to do that, too,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s so conscientious. In this game, sometimes it doesn’t require that. You’ve just got to hoop.’’