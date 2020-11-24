McCafferys ready to embark on a season for the ages

In a couple dozen years as a college basketball head coach, Fran McCaffery has compiled quite a resume.
He has won 445 games, including 194 in 10 years at Iowa. He has led four different programs to berths in the NCAA tournament. However, he never has taken any of those teams into the round of 16, let alone the Final Four.
Probably his biggest splash of glory came when he guided Siena College to upset victories in the first round of the Big Dance in 2008 and 2009, upsetting a No. 4 seed one year and a No. 8 the next.
His oldest son, Connor, was in the third and fourth grade back then and still vividly remembers the excitement surrounding those runs.
Connor would like nothing more than to help his father go even deeper into the NCAA tournament this season. He knows how special it would be to do it with both he and younger brother Patrick playing prominent roles for Dad’s team. He has a pretty good idea how much it would mean.
"It would mean the world," Connor said "That’s always been one of my dreams, making the big tournament run, maybe getting into the One Shining Moment video, those kind of things.
"That’s what I grew up on. … Seeing that when I was so young and looking up to all of those guys, all those players, seeing those tournament environments, that just kind of drove me to want that for myself. Now that I’m here, that obviously is going to be the driving force."
The McCafferys may never have a better chance to do something special than they do in the season that gets underway Wednesday with a 3 p.m. game against North Carolina Central at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes are loaded. They return seven players with extensive starting experience, including national player of the year favorite Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, who has played in as many games in his career (112) as any player in the country.
There’s also Joe Wieskamp, who has started 66 games and led the Big Ten in free throw percentage last season; CJ Fredrick, who led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage; and Connor, who led the entire country in assist-to-turnover ratio.
The goals now extend far beyond just making the round of 16. A Siena-like run would be regarded as a letdown.
The Hawkeyes speak openly of bringing Iowa its first Big Ten regular season title in 42 years, its first Final Four appearance in 41 years and perhaps even its first national championship ever.
"I would love it for this group," Fran McCaffery said. "They're a special group of young people that truly love each other, and they put the time in, and when you see a group work as hard as they have, you want them to succeed in a way that's special, and that would be a championship, whether it be a regular season or a tournament championship. A run in the NCAA tournament is obviously what we all want.
"It's there for them as a possibility, but it's a long journey to make it happen."
In spite of such auspicious aspirations, McCaffery’s sons and the other players have seen nothing different in the coach's approach to this season.
Even the advent of a worldwide pandemic hasn’t altered his methods.
"He’s got a pretty standard approach and this year I think he knows we have a lot of older guys, veteran guys and I think he does trust us, which is good," Connor said. "But he’s still going to get on us if we’re not performing up to the level we should be at. I think that’s what we want as well. I don’t think anything is crazy different just because of the expectations that we have. I think it’s pretty much been business as usual."
Patrick McCaffery, who figures to be one of the Hawkeyes’ top reserves after playing in just two games as a freshman, also said he has seen no change in his father.
"He is very level-headed," Patrick said. "He approaches every single day the exact same. He never gets too high or too low. He’s let us know about the talent that we have and the expectations of how special a season it could be, but in terms of how he coaches, he’s the exact same he would be any other day of his coaching career."
Fran McCaffery uses the same word to describe his approach that he has used for the first decade of his Iowa tenure: Businesslike.
"If you get too emotional about something, you get too obsessed with dealing with one thing or another then you forget the task at hand," he said. "It’s a simple game and it needs to be approached that way."
Bohannon said one of the things he appreciates about his coach is the way he blocks out "the noise" and encourages his protégés to do the same.
"There’s a lot of crappy people out there from a lot of different aspects of life ...," Bohannon said. "There’s going to be a lot of people on the outside who are talking but we’re going to put our head down and work every day."
For all of those reasons, Garza thinks McCaffery is the right coach at the right time to take Iowa to heights it has not experienced in four decades or so.
"I think all the guys trust him and he trusts us, especially on the court," Garza said. "He has faith in us and he knows we’re going to do as much as we can to make sure we are successful. … There’s just a belief there. He believes in us and we really believe in him."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!