McCafferys ready to embark on a season for the ages

"It's there for them as a possibility, but it's a long journey to make it happen."

In spite of such auspicious aspirations, McCaffery’s sons and the other players have seen nothing different in the coach's approach to this season.

Even the advent of a worldwide pandemic hasn’t altered his methods.

"He’s got a pretty standard approach and this year I think he knows we have a lot of older guys, veteran guys and I think he does trust us, which is good," Connor said. "But he’s still going to get on us if we’re not performing up to the level we should be at. I think that’s what we want as well. I don’t think anything is crazy different just because of the expectations that we have. I think it’s pretty much been business as usual."

Patrick McCaffery, who figures to be one of the Hawkeyes’ top reserves after playing in just two games as a freshman, also said he has seen no change in his father.

"He is very level-headed," Patrick said. "He approaches every single day the exact same. He never gets too high or too low. He’s let us know about the talent that we have and the expectations of how special a season it could be, but in terms of how he coaches, he’s the exact same he would be any other day of his coaching career."