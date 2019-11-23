Meeske passes 1,000 as Bees avoid letdown

The message around the St. Ambrose locker room for the past three days had been about avoiding any sort of letdown.
The Fighting Bees took that message to heart, following up a Tuesday win over No. 19 St. Francis (Ill.) with an 82-73 victory over Trinity International Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.
The Bees jumped out to a 13-0 lead, thanks to a personal 7-0 run from Michael Williams to start the game.
"The whole topic of today was no letdown, that was written all over the board," said Williams, who finished the night with 15 points, one of four Bees in double figures. "I think we did just that, started off hot, built up a lead ... came out strong, we all played together, rebounded together and stuck through it all the way to the win."
It was a day of milestones for the Fighting Bees (7-1, 4-0 CCAC).
United Township grad Jake Meeske eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career with a layup at the 16 minute, 4 second mark of the first half, drawing plenty of cheers from about a dozen friends and families in attendance.
"I really wasn't thinking about it too much. When I got it, I knew I got it because my supporters were cheering me on, but I was just really focused on getting that win," said Meekse, who had eight points on the night and now has 1,007 in his career. "They've been supporting me through my whole basketball career, at UT and now here, so I've really been blessed to have them in my life."
Also, with the win, St. Ambrose head coach Ray Shovlain won his 664th career game, matching former UCLA legend John Wooden's mark, though unlike Wooden, Shovlain has won all his games with the Fighting Bees.
"It's unbelievable. I've always admired him over the years," Shovlain said. "I really feel honored to have been able to coach at such a great university for so long, long enough to get those wins."
Though they never trailed, leading 40-34 at halftime, the Bees had to fight to fend off the pesky Trojans (2-5, 1-3). A 3-pointer from Brandon McQueen cut the St. Ambrose edge to 67-64 with 3:37 left in the game, leading to a St. Ambrose timeout.
The stoppage did the trick as Williams hit a bucket to increase the lead to 69-64. Then a pair of 3s from Dylan Kaczmarek stretched the St. Ambrose advantage to 75-66 with 1:47 remaining.
The Trojans never got within five points the rest of the way. Kaczmarek finished with 15 points and Ben Schols added 13 and seven rebounds.
"We trust each other, we've been playing together for almost four years now," Williams said. "We have that chemistry together and we trust one another to knock down shots. If we need something, we can rely on any one of the five guys on the court right now."
The Bees feel that taking care of business against the Trojans sends just a big a statement as the road win over St. Francis just a few days prior.
"We stressed the whole time, these are the games that make the difference at the end of the conference race," Shovlain said. "The ones that are at home, you stub your toe and then you look back two months later and that's the game that really cost us so we really hammered home with the players to make sure there wasn't any let up."