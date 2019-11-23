Meeske passes 1,000 as Bees avoid letdown

The message around the St. Ambrose locker room for the past three days had been about avoiding any sort of letdown.

The Fighting Bees took that message to heart, following up a Tuesday win over No. 19 St. Francis (Ill.) with an 82-73 victory over Trinity International Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Bees jumped out to a 13-0 lead, thanks to a personal 7-0 run from Michael Williams to start the game.

"The whole topic of today was no letdown, that was written all over the board," said Williams, who finished the night with 15 points, one of four Bees in double figures. "I think we did just that, started off hot, built up a lead ... came out strong, we all played together, rebounded together and stuck through it all the way to the win."

It was a day of milestones for the Fighting Bees (7-1, 4-0 CCAC).

United Township grad Jake Meeske eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career with a layup at the 16 minute, 4 second mark of the first half, drawing plenty of cheers from about a dozen friends and families in attendance.