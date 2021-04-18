A Bohannon return could be a mixed blessing

Take junior-to-be Joe Toussaint, for example.

Toussaint arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2019 knowing he was going to be Bohannon’s understudy for a while. He just didn’t expect it to be three years.

Bohannon played only 10 games that first season before undergoing a second hip surgery. Toussaint stepped into the starting lineup for 20 games and did reasonably well, averaging 6.5 points per game, leading the team in steals and ranking second in assists.

Bohannon took that season as a redshirt year and came back this past season, pushing Toussaint back to the bench. The kid accepted it well, undoubtedly assuring himself that his time would come in 2021-22.

Now it could be 2022-23. Other young guards on the roster such as Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins also could see their timetables shoved back a year.

It will be hard for McCaffery to know what to tell those kids if it happens.

“What do you tell any of your players at any point in time? You tell them the truth,’’ he said. “They’re smart guys. They came here with the expectation that certain players would leave at a certain time. Well, they may not. But at the same time every one of those guys got an extra year of eligibility as well.’’