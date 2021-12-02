A look at Big Ten basketball entering league play

With little more than three weeks of games in the books, the Big Ten men’s basketball scene already has had more than its share of surprises.
Iowa and Minnesota are undefeated.
Michigan and Maryland have three losses apiece.
Illinois and Ohio State already have tumbled out of the national rankings.
Some of the biggest stars have been players who didn’t even start most of the time last season, guys like Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis.
And the conference season hasn’t even begun yet.
That happens Friday night when Rutgers visits Illinois and Iowa lays its unbeaten mark on the line against No. 2-ranked Purdue.
A quick look at what has happened with all 14 Big Ten teams in the first few weeks of action:
Illinois
Record: 5-2
Big Ten opener: Friday vs. Rutgers
Shining star: The Big Ten’s preseason player of the year, Kofi Cockburn, has lived up to that billing by averaging 26.8 points and 9.5 rebounds and shooting 70.7% from the field in the four games in which he has played.
Progress report: The Fighting Illini played their first three games without Cockburn and have had several other key players miss time due to illnesses and injuries. Sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, expected to be an All-Big Ten candidate, has been a disappointment and has almost as many turnovers as assists. One of the few bright spots has been Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer, who has 21 3-pointers and is averaging 13.9 points per game. After losing to Marquette and Cincinnati and dropping out of the AP Top 25, the Illini have rebounded to win three straight games.
Indiana
Record: 6-1
Big Ten opener: Saturday vs. Nebraska
Shining star: Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in an Assembly Hall record 43 points in a victory over Marshall last week and is averaging 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots per game.
Progress report: New coach Mike Woodson has integrated some new faces into the lineup to give the Hoosiers a stronger perimeter game. Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson has stepped in at point guard for injured incumbent Rob Phinisee and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp and Tennessee-Martin transfer Parker Stewart have upgraded the team’s outside shooting. After five straight blowout wins, the Hoosiers scratched out a two-point win over St. John’s, then lost the highest scoring game in the country this season — a 112-110 double overtime setback on Tuesday against Syracuse.
Iowa
Record: 7-0
Big Ten opener: Friday at Purdue
Shining star: Sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been nothing short of sensational after coming off the bench last season. He has scored 18 or more points in every outing, is averaging 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and became the first Iowa player in 44 years to collect more than 25 points and 20 rebounds in a game.
Progress report: The Hawkeyes, who lead the country in scoring, drilled six straight lower-level opponents by wide margins, then showed that was no fluke with a 75-74 road conquest of Virginia on Monday. Murray has been a revelation at both ends of the court, but the Hawkeyes have shown a deep bench. Sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon has taken to his new role as a shooting guard, making 21 3-point field goals and becoming the Big Ten’s career leader in that statistic.
Maryland
Record: 5-3
Big Ten opener: Sunday vs. Northwestern
Shining star: Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab has given the Terrapins the inside presence they lacked last season, shooting 64.3% from the field and contributing 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game despite averaging just under 20 minutes per contest.
Progress report: Despite adding two high profile transfers — Wahab and point guard Fatts Russell — to the starting lineup, Maryland hasn’t blown anyone out and lost to George Mason, Louisville and Virginia Tech while scratching out close wins over such lackluster opponents as Hofstra, Richmond and George Washington. The problem has been simple: The Terps are shooting 26.8% from 3-point range. Even Eric Ayala, their top sharpshooter in recent seasons, is under 30% although he leads the team in scoring at 13.5 ppg.
Michigan
Record: 4-3
Big Ten opener: Tuesday at Nebraska
Shining star: Senior guard Eli Brooks has taken full advantage of a fifth year of eligibility, is shooting better than ever before and leads the team with a 15.0 scoring average.
Progress report: A team picked by many to win the Big Ten title has struggled and wasn’t even very competitive in a couple of games. The Wolverines suffered a 2-point loss to Seton Hall and were trounced by Arizona and North Carolina. Brooks and the other returning starter, 7-footer Hunter Dickinson, have been solid but the supporting cast has been up and down. Coach Juwan Howard has gotten some contributions from the nation’s top recruiting class and Coastal Carolina transfer Devante Jones, but not nearly as much as expected. Brooks has been the only reliable outside shooter and the Wolverines have more turnovers than assists.
Michigan State
Record: 6-2
Big Ten opener: Wednesday at Minnesota
Shining star: Senior center Marcus Bingham, a role player at best in the first three years of his career, has emerged as a dominant force, averaging 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots per game.
Progress report: Both the Spartans’ losses have come against top-10 teams — Kansas and Baylor — and they have shown signs of being better than just a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team, as some projected. The 7-foot Bingham is one of the most improved players in the league and fellow senior Gabe Brown also seems to be blossoming as the team’s top scoring option. This team may not be as explosive as most of coach Tom Izzo’s squads but its balanced nine-man rotation has played very well at the defensive end so far.
Minnesota
Record: 6-0
Big Ten opener: Wednesday vs. Michigan State
Shining star: George Washington transfer Jamison Battle has returned home to his Twin-Cities roots and is averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game.
Progress report: The Golden Gophers have almost a completely new roster under first-year coach Ben Johnson with sixth-year senior Eric Curry being the only holdover from the Richard Pitino era. There are four transfers in the starting lineup and all of them are averaging more than 34 minutes per game as Johnson has made very little use of his bench. Payton Willis, who returned to Minnesota after a year at Vanderbilt, is averaging 16.3 points per game and Lafayette transfer E.J. Stephens 11.0. Those two and Battle have accounted for all but two of the team’s 3-pointers. Despite a light schedule, the Gophers have won only half their games by more than seven points.
Nebraska
Record: 5-3
Big Ten opener: Saturday at Indiana
Shining star: Five-star recruit Bryce McGowens has been the Big Ten’s freshman of the week in two of the first three weeks and is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Progress report: The Cornhuskers have shown progress in the first few weeks. After losing their season opener to Western Illinois and also losing to Creighton, they won four games in a row before suffering a four-overtime defeat on the road at N.C. State on Wednesday. In addition to McGowens, Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. has been a dynamic playmaker, averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. But as a team, coach Fred Hoiberg’s club has struggled to shoot from the outside and has been outrebounded by more than six per game. Trey McGowens, Bryce’s older brother, currently is sidelined by a broken foot and won’t return until at least mid-January.
Northwestern
Record: 5-2
Big Ten opener: Sunday at Maryland
Shining star: Junior forward Pete Nance has expanded on the promise he showed the past two seasons and has averaged 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game so far.
Progress report: The Wildcats began by winning their first four games against dubious competition but have lost two of the past three, to Providence and Wake Forest. Led by Nance and junior guard Boo Buie (16.7 points and 6.3 assists per game), coach Chris Collins’ team has shown an ability to score, collecting 80.4 points per game. With last season’s leading scorer, Chase Audige, sidelined by an undisclosed injury, sophomore guard Ty Berry has stepped in to be a steady starter, contributing 8.9 points per game while shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
Ohio State
Record: 5-2
Big Ten opener: Sunday at Penn State
Shining star: Junior forward E.J. Liddell has lived up to his star billing by averaging 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, including a 14-point, 14-rebound effort in a Tuesday upset to No. 1-ranked Duke.
Progress report: The Buckeyes, who were ranked in the Top 25 in the preseason, had been a major disappointment until they rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to topple Duke 71-66. Liddell has done his job but the only other player scoring in double figures is sophomore center Zed Key, who had a team-high 20 points against Duke. Neither starting guard is averaging more than 6 points per game, which was a problem in losses to Xavier and Florida. The Buckeyes will be a much better team when seniors Justice Sueing and Seth Towns return from injuries, but head coach Chris Holtmann said this week that both are still “weeks away’’ from playing.
Penn State
Record: 4-3
Big Ten opener: Sunday vs. Ohio State
Shining star: Center John Harrar chose to take advantage of a fifth year of eligibility after playing in 115 games in four years, and he has improved statistically in every area, averaging 10.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
Progress report: In their first season under former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsbury, the Nittany Lions have been in every game but have lost close decisions to UMass, LSU and Miami. Holdovers Seth Lundy (15.1 ppg) and Sam Sessoms (14.3) have provided perimeter scoring punch to complement the interior work of Harrar and Siena transfer Jalen Pickett has been a capable point guard. The Lions have experience, starting four seniors and a junior in most games, but they have a serious depth problem. They have used only nine players in the first seven games.
Purdue
Record: 7-0
Big Ten opener: Friday vs. Iowa
Shining star: Center Zach Edey has bumped All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams from the starting lineup and has averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while playing fewer than 19 minutes per contest.
Progress report: The Boilermakers have risen to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and they could move up to No. 1 next week with Duke losing. Some feel this has a chance to be the best Purdue team ever with the 7-foot-4 Edey, fellow sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshman Caleb Furst on the brink of stardom and a deep bench that includes a pair of long-time starters, Williams and Eric Hunter. Coach Matt Painter’s team currently leads the nation in field goal percentage and ranks second in scoring and 3-point percentage.
Rutgers
Record: 4-3
Big Ten opener: Friday at Illinois
Shining star: Senor Ron Harper Jr. has built on a third-team All-Big Ten season by averaging 16.9 points and an unexpected 9.0 rebounds per game.
Progress report: The Scarlet Knights bounced back from a rough stretch to defeat Clemson 74-64 behind 23 points by Harper on Tuesday. They won their first three games of the season but then, despite having a solid core of returnees from last season’s 16-12 club, they stumbled to consecutive losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass. The Knights have been offensively challenged at times, shooting just 40.7% from the field and 26.0% from 3-point range. Sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi (12.0 points, 7.9 rebounds per game) and sixth-year man Geo Baker have been OK, but they and Harper haven’t gotten much help.
Wisconsin
Record: 6-1
Big Ten opener: Wednesday vs. Indiana
Shining star: Sophomore guard Johnny Davis has emerged as a bona fide star, earning MVP honors at the Maui Classic. He not only is averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game, but leads the Badgers in rebounds, assists and steals.
Progress report: Reports of Wisconsin’s demise as a basketball power have been greatly exaggerated. Despite losing four starters to graduation, they ground out a championship in the Maui event (played in Las Vegas), winning three games by a combined 19 points. Their only loss of the season was to Providence in a game in which Davis did not play and they have not allowed more than 66 points in a game. Brad Davison, back to play a fifth season, is the only other player averaging in double figures at 15.0 points per game, but the Badgers are defending and executing with their normal precision.