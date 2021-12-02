A look at Big Ten basketball entering league play

Progress report: The Golden Gophers have almost a completely new roster under first-year coach Ben Johnson with sixth-year senior Eric Curry being the only holdover from the Richard Pitino era. There are four transfers in the starting lineup and all of them are averaging more than 34 minutes per game as Johnson has made very little use of his bench. Payton Willis, who returned to Minnesota after a year at Vanderbilt, is averaging 16.3 points per game and Lafayette transfer E.J. Stephens 11.0. Those two and Battle have accounted for all but two of the team’s 3-pointers. Despite a light schedule, the Gophers have won only half their games by more than seven points.

Nebraska

Record: 5-3

Big Ten opener: Saturday at Indiana

Shining star: Five-star recruit Bryce McGowens has been the Big Ten’s freshman of the week in two of the first three weeks and is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.