Alabama State at Iowa at a glance

ALABAMA STATE AT IOWA
When: 6:01 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa rallied in the final 12 minutes to claim an 86-69 victory over North Carolina Central on Tuesday. Keegan Murray became the first Iowa player in 44 years to collect 25 or more points and 20 or more rebounds in a game as he finished with 27 points, 21 rebounds and four blocked shots. Murray’s twin brother, Kris, did not play in the game because of an illness but he is expected to return to action Thursday.
• Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon tied the Big Ten career record for 3-point field goals on Tuesday. He now has 374, matching the mark of former Ohio State star Jon Diebler. Bohannon also is now in the top 10 on the conference career lists for games played, minutes played and assists.
• Alabama State suffered a 68-60 loss to Iowa State on Tuesday despite 15 points and 10 assists by Isaiah Range and 12 points from Jordan O’Neal. The Hornets, coached by former NBA All-Star Mo Williams, outrebounded the Cyclones 44-36. They also have lost this season to Western Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Missouri State.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (3-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;25.3
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.3
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;12.7
Alabama State (0-4)
Jordan O’Neal;6-7;so.;9.8
Kenny Strawbridge;6-6;so.;8.3
Trace Young;6-8;jr.;11.0
Juan Reyna;6-2;fr.;9.5
Isaiah Range;6-3;so.;10.8