As a shooting guard, Bohannon plans to do plenty of shooting

IOWA CITY — Now that he has been designated as a shooting guard, you can imagine what Jordan Bohannon is going to do.
He’s going to shoot. A lot.
As he enters his sixth season of college basketball, Bohannon already has attempted and made more 3-point field goals than any player in University of Iowa history and barring injury he will become the Big Ten Conference’s career leader very soon. With 364 made 3s, he trails former Ohio State player Jon Diebler by only 10.
He should devour that record before Thanksgiving.
But Bohannon isn’t going to be content to just stop there.
"Individual-wise, one of my goals is to break the NCAA 3-point record," Bohannon announced at the Hawkeyes’ recent preseason media day.
"I think I have a shot. If I’m able to do that for this team, it’s going to bring a lot more opportunities for guys around me. People are going to say that’s being selfish but I know I’m a great shooter and I’m lucky to come back in this position as a shooting guard and be aggressive."
And the NCAA career record is … 509, by Wofford’s Fletcher Magee, from 2015 through 2019.
Bohannon doesn’t need to be told that. He knows.
"I believe I’m 146 away," he said. "I’ve got it on my screensaver at home. I don’t see it coming out of the blue. I plan on shooting about 30 3s a game this year so if I shoot my 40% clip, that’s a pretty damn good season in my opinion. We’ll see what happens."
He is kidding about launching 30 3s a game. We think he is anyway.
But Bohannon really might have a shot at the 146, as far-fetched as that might seem.
The former Linn-Mar High School star made 89 3-pointers as a freshman at Iowa, then 96 as a sophomore, 79 as a junior, 20 in the 2019-20 season in which he played only 10 games and 80 last season when teams played a few less games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He did all that while playing point guard, handling the ball all the time, constantly being hounded by enemy defenders and focusing on trying to orchestrate the offense.
Now junior Joe Toussaint is going to run the point and Bohannon is the shooting guard. He’s going to be free to roam around and just … shoot. He will have the green light to launch at will, perhaps from 30 to 35 feet away at times.
He’s also healthier than he has been in about five years. All the nagging foot and hip injuries seem to be behind him.
It’s reasonable to expect he could make even more 3s than in the past.
"He made 80 3s last year. Let's see if he can make 90 or more," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "That's just what he does. It's not to say he wouldn't handle the ball at the point. We've got a lot of ways we can go."
McCaffery does want Bohannon to exert himself as a leader on the floor, even if it isn’t with the ball in his hands.
"You have a veteran guy," McCaffery said. "No matter what the circumstances are, he'll handle it. Nothing's going to rattle him. Tough road environment, tough week of road games, whatever it takes. You can't rattle this guy. And that's incredibly valuable when you're competing at this level."
But McCaffery’s preference, presuming Toussaint and sophomore Ahron Ulis and fifth-year man Connor McCaffery can handle the point, is just to let Bohannon fire away, allow him to be the shootingest shooting guard ever.
It seems as though Bohannon would feel like the weight of the world is lifted. His job description has been simplified. In this sixth and final season he can just focus on what he does best.
Not so, Bohannon said. He saw to that when he failed to score in a lopsided loss to Oregon in the second round of last year’s NCAA tournament.
"I would argue there’s probably more pressure on me now," he countered. "All the critics have been after myself after probably one of the worst games I put up against Oregon.
"So that’s kind of what I’ve been focusing on individually to try to prove people wrong. That’s kind of what I’ve thrived on since I’ve been here, being the guy that’s an underdog. … Individual-wise, that’s my mindset but also helping these young guys figure things out and get them ready for this Big Ten season. I think those are the two most important things."