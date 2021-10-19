As a shooting guard, Bohannon plans to do plenty of shooting

He is kidding about launching 30 3s a game. We think he is anyway.

But Bohannon really might have a shot at the 146, as far-fetched as that might seem.

The former Linn-Mar High School star made 89 3-pointers as a freshman at Iowa, then 96 as a sophomore, 79 as a junior, 20 in the 2019-20 season in which he played only 10 games and 80 last season when teams played a few less games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He did all that while playing point guard, handling the ball all the time, constantly being hounded by enemy defenders and focusing on trying to orchestrate the offense.

Now junior Joe Toussaint is going to run the point and Bohannon is the shooting guard. He’s going to be free to roam around and just … shoot. He will have the green light to launch at will, perhaps from 30 to 35 feet away at times.

He’s also healthier than he has been in about five years. All the nagging foot and hip injuries seem to be behind him.

It’s reasonable to expect he could make even more 3s than in the past.