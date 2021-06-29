Ash hoping for meaningful minutes in final Hawkeye hurrah

Austin Ash was in the NCAA’s transfer portal for perhaps a month, maybe not even that long.

After four years of being a valued member of the scout team for the University of Iowa basketball team, he had decided to try and finish his college career somewhere as the main man.

He really liked the coaching staff at Loras College and also had conversations with people at Coe College and a few NCAA Division II programs.

"My thing was that if I wasn’t going to come back, I was going to go somewhere that I was going to play 35 minutes a game and be the guy that got some shots," Ash said.

Then, in the final days of April, he got the phone call that fully crystallized his decision.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery invited him to return to the Iowa program for one more season, this time as a scholarship athlete instead of a walk-on.

"It was kind of a no-brainer for me," Ash said, conceding that it was slightly odd to be coming back after going through Senior Day ceremonies late last season.

"It never felt like I was really totally out the door, though, because it wasn’t too long afterwards," he added. "I’m just really excited to get back and work with these guys."