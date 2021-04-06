Assumption alum Robbins is in the transfer portal

Former Davenport Assumption athlete Liam Robbins is the latest Big Ten basketball player to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.
The 7-foot junior, who transferred from Drake to the University of Minnesota last season, is considering yet another move, according to a report by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
He is the seventh player who finished the season with the Golden Gophers to enter the transfer portal since the school fired head coach Richard Pitino and brought in Ben Johnson as his replacement.
All-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr is in the portal along with guards Gabe Kalscheur, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Tre' Williams, all of whom started at times this season, and reserve big men Sam Freeman and Martice Mitchell. Jarvis Omersa and David Mutaf, both of whom did not finish the season with the team, also are listed as being in the portal although Mutaf already has signed to play professionally overseas.
Robbins averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.7 blocks in his only season with the Gophers. He suffered a sprained ankle in a Feb. 11 game against Purdue and was severely hobbled in three ensuing games before sitting out the final six contests.
With Robbins and Kalscheur injured, Minnesota lost the last seven games of the regular season, which hastened Pitino’s departure.
Robbins had a breakout 2019-20 season at Drake, averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game.
His uncle, Ed Conroy, also an Assumption alumnus, served as an associate head coach under Pitino at Minnesota and apparently will not be retained as a part of Johnson’s staff.
Johnson, a former Minnesota assistant who spent the past three years on the staff at Xavier, already has brought in three transfers since being hired: Lafayette guard E.J. Stephens, William & Mary guard Luke Loewe and George Washington forward Jamison Battle.
Big Ten players in the transfer portal
Illinois: Adam Miller
Indiana: Armaan Franklin, Al Durham (committed to Providence), Race Thompson, Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo, Jacquez Henderson, Parker Stewart
Iowa: Jack Nunge, Austin Ash, Michael Baer
Maryland: Darryl Morsell, Chol Marial, Connor Odom
Michigan State: Rocket Watts, Jack Hoiberg (committed to UT-Arlington)
Minnesota: Liam Robbins, Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur, Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams, Martice Mitchell, Sam Freeman, Jarvis Omersa, David Mutaf (signed to play professionally in Spain)
Nebraska: Teddy Allen, Yvan Ouedraogo, Akol Arop, Elijah Wood, Brett Porter
Northwestern: Miller Kopp, Anthony Gaines
Ohio State: Musa Jallow
Penn State: Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler (committed to Ohio State), Seth Lundy, John Harrar, Patrick Kelly, Trent Buttrick, Izaiah Brockington (returning to Penn State)
Purdue: Aaron Wheeler (committed to St. John's), Emmanuel Dowuona
Rutgers: Myles Johnson, Jacob Young, Montez Mathis, Mamadou Doucoure
Wisconsin: Nate Reuvers, Trevor Anderson, Joe Hedstrom, Walt McGrory (committed to South Dakota)