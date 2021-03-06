Augie men pull out harrowing 3OT CCIW tourney quarterfinal victory

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

That will be a rematch of a season-opening contest in January in which Wheaton topped Augie 88-67.

To get to that game was nothing short of exhausting for the Vikings, who played many of the overtime minutes without both of their big men as Daniel Carr (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Justin Bottorff (seven points, eight rebounds) fouled out.

That meant the Vikings needed some help off the bench, and they got it as Ortiz (10 points, three rebounds) and Tyler Knuth (six points on a pair of critical 3s) filled almost 50 minutes of playing time with sixth-man Jack Jelen (six points, three rebounds, two assists) taking up another 22 minutes.

“That's postseason basketball; it's March Madness — it's madness for a reason,” said first-year Augie coach Steve Schafer, joking that even he was tired after that white-knuckler. “The adversity that we went through that entire game and losing our two big guys and guys stepping up — Tyler Knuth and Nate Ortiz — and just finding ways with five guards on the floor at the end. I just couldn't be prouder of our guys.”

What turned out to be the game-winning shot for Ortiz was also a bit of redemption. He had a chance to end the game in the second overtime, but his shot on a drive was blocked and resulted in a shot-clock violation.