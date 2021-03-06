Augie men pull out harrowing 3OT CCIW tourney quarterfinal victory

March Madness was on full display Saturday afternoon at the Carver Center.
And even without the Carver Crazies to blow the roof off the building, the Augustana College men's basketball team survived one of the craziest college basketball games in school — and maybe even league — history.
The CCIW men's tournament quarterfinal clash needed three overtimes to be decided and finally came to a thrilling finish with the fourth-seeded Augustana Vikings escaping with a 109-107 victory over fifth-seeded Carthage. It was just the second CCIW tourney overtime game since the event began in 2006.
Role player Nate Ortiz hit the go-ahead bucket with 25.8 seconds remaining in the third extra session, and Luke Johnson split free throws with :08.5 left.
Augie still had to watch as the day's big offensive star, Fillip Bulatovic, launched a 3-pointer from in front his own bench that bounded off the rim just before the final horn sounded and a rebound was corralled.
“It was pretty tough,” said an exhausted Carter Duwa, who led the Vikings with 26 points in 48-minutes, 23-seconds of playing time. “It was a lot of minutes, but it always feels good to come out on top. Now we just have to be ready for Tuesday.”
That would be when the 7-4 Vikings travel to take on top-seeded Wheaton (11-0) in a tournament semifinal game. The Thunder rolled eighth-seeded Millikin 81-53 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 7 p.m. semifinal at King Arena.
That will be a rematch of a season-opening contest in January in which Wheaton topped Augie 88-67.
To get to that game was nothing short of exhausting for the Vikings, who played many of the overtime minutes without both of their big men as Daniel Carr (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Justin Bottorff (seven points, eight rebounds) fouled out.
That meant the Vikings needed some help off the bench, and they got it as Ortiz (10 points, three rebounds) and Tyler Knuth (six points on a pair of critical 3s) filled almost 50 minutes of playing time with sixth-man Jack Jelen (six points, three rebounds, two assists) taking up another 22 minutes.
“That's postseason basketball; it's March Madness — it's madness for a reason,” said first-year Augie coach Steve Schafer, joking that even he was tired after that white-knuckler. “The adversity that we went through that entire game and losing our two big guys and guys stepping up — Tyler Knuth and Nate Ortiz — and just finding ways with five guards on the floor at the end. I just couldn't be prouder of our guys.”
What turned out to be the game-winning shot for Ortiz was also a bit of redemption. He had a chance to end the game in the second overtime, but his shot on a drive was blocked and resulted in a shot-clock violation.
“I caught the ball in the lane and I thought I had an opportunity with the match-up I had to get in the paint and get a good look for us,” said Ortiz, whose minutes have been spotty this season before logging 20:38 on Saturday. “I created some space and just had confidence in my ability to get the job done.”
At the end of the second OT, after Ortiz was blocked, Carthage missed three shots at the game-winner, including two put-backs over Augie's Lilliputians.
In the third OT, Knuth hit two triples and Matt Hanushewsky, who scored 20 points and was great at making the little plays all day to keep Augie in the game, hit a fadeaway jumper in the lane ahead of Ortiz's game-winner.
At the end of regulation, Duwa missed a 3-pointer on a scramble play out of a timeout that led to the first overtime tied at 81.
The first extra session ended with Carr scoring on an in-bounds play under his own basket as an inadvertent horn sounded that he played through. That knotted things at 89.
The game was full of records and outstanding individual efforts.
It was the highest scoring CCIW men's tournament contest in league history as the teams etched records for most points by a winner and a loser.
Bulatovic's game-high 35 points was just shy of Kent Raymond's scoring mark of 39 points. He did tie the record for most rebounds in a game (20) set by Augie's Chandlor Collins in 2009, and with 12 made field goals he tied his coach, Steve Djurickovic, and Raymond for most baskets in a game.
Firebird Joshua Washburn made seven 3-pointers en route to his 27 points, just missing the record for 3s in a game that stands at eight.
Augie's Carr matches the mark for best free-throw percentage (minimum 10 attempts) as he went 10-for-10.
Carthage also set team records for most field goals (36), breaking an Augie record of 35 from 2017 and most rebounds (51) breaking another Augie record of 35 from 2011.
On Saturday, the Vikings also broke that old rebounding mark with 49.