Augie men's basketball team heads into quarantine

Schafer said that only junior Luke Johnson is exempt from the quarantine and that he will be able to get in the gym to work on his game while teammates are going to do what they can to stay in shape while in their dorms or apartments.

Because of social distancing, the coaching staff is also exempt from the quarantine. Schafer said that in addition to virtual activities with his team, the coaching staff will take advantage of the situation and get out on the recruiting trail and get in gyms to see potential recruits.

Schafer also said that he looks forward to getting back in the gym on Feb. 16.

“We still have five games that we can still play which is almost half of the season that we had scheduled,” Schafer said. “We fully anticipate being able to play those five games.”

Just like everyone else, handling this is all part of doing the best they can in a pandemic that still grips the nation.

“Everybody is dealing with this across the country,” Schafer said. “We're not the only team in the league that has been put on pause on the men's or women's side, so it's something we have to deal with and we will. We just have to roll with the punches, continue to stay positive and optimistic and keep working.

“That's all we can do at this point is just control the controllables and I think our guys have done a good job of that this entire season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.