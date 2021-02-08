Augie men's basketball team heads into quarantine

Augustana College men's basketball coach Steve Schafer admitted last fall that getting through the season without any interruptions would be nearly impossible.
Little did he know how correct he was.
The Vikings faced one positive COVID-19 test during routine testing on Sunday and have been shut down for 10 days because of contact tracing that is mandated by school and CCIW protocols.
“The good thing is that none of our guys have any symptoms and they are all feeling good,” said Schafer, noting that the affected player was tested twice to confirm the positive test.
Schafer said the Vikings will come out of the quarantine on Feb. 16 and have two days of practice to get ready for a game at North Park on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Augustana women's program is also in the midst of a 10-day shutdown that is expected to end on Friday. Coach Mark Beinborn's club, 3-1 and working on a three-game win streak, returns to the court on Feb. 18 against North Park.
While there is never a good time for a team to go into quarantine during a season, this was a double whammy for the Vikings.
Not only will they have to wait to build on their three-game winning streak that moved them to 3-2 for the season and in league play, but it appears as if both games scheduled for this week against rival Illinois Wesleyan may be lost. Because of the short season and games that had already been rescheduled, making up those games will be difficult.
“Obviously, super disappointing for us,” sophomore Daniel Carr said. “The thing that makes it most disappointing for us is that we were finally hitting our stride, winning three games in a row. I think we were really coming together as a group — just understanding our roles more and everyone was stepping up and playing how they should.”
While only having experienced two games against the rival Titans, Carr understands the importance of the series.
“What makes it toughest is they are probably the top one or top two talent-wise in our conference,” Carr said. “I think losing the opportunity to see how we stack up against them and some of their high-ranked CCIW guys is disappointing. I guess we will just have to wait for the challenge until next year.”
The challenge for the Vikings is to stay engaged in the next few days and also buckle down and get the spring semester off to a good start when it begins on Wednesday. Carr knows that presents a different challenge now that a hybrid approach will turn to complete remote learning for himself and teammates.
Getting through this is just a continuation of what the Vikings have already been through. They faced a shutdown in early November after a positive test/contact tracing and then all programs in the CCIW were dark between Thanksgiving and New Years Day.
“We just have to all stick together and stay in constant contact so that we don't lose sight of the big picture and get disconnected from each other,” Carr said. “From that standpoint, we should be good.”
Schafer said that only junior Luke Johnson is exempt from the quarantine and that he will be able to get in the gym to work on his game while teammates are going to do what they can to stay in shape while in their dorms or apartments.
Because of social distancing, the coaching staff is also exempt from the quarantine. Schafer said that in addition to virtual activities with his team, the coaching staff will take advantage of the situation and get out on the recruiting trail and get in gyms to see potential recruits.
Schafer also said that he looks forward to getting back in the gym on Feb. 16.
“We still have five games that we can still play which is almost half of the season that we had scheduled,” Schafer said. “We fully anticipate being able to play those five games.”
Just like everyone else, handling this is all part of doing the best they can in a pandemic that still grips the nation.
“Everybody is dealing with this across the country,” Schafer said. “We're not the only team in the league that has been put on pause on the men's or women's side, so it's something we have to deal with and we will. We just have to roll with the punches, continue to stay positive and optimistic and keep working.
“That's all we can do at this point is just control the controllables and I think our guys have done a good job of that this entire season.”